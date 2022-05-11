Eric Kaasa Announces Release Date for The Book on Collections
Collection Expert to Finally Share How TK Credit Recovery Out Collects Competitors by More Than Double
People have been telling me figuratively for years that I wrote the book on collections, so I figured it was time to make that statement literal.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Book on Collections will be released in June of 2023 according to author Eric Kaasa. The book will be a training manual for collectors, collection managers, collection attorneys, and banking executives.
— Eric Kaasa
“This book not only teaches collectors and their managers how to perform,” says Eric Kaasa, “I also provide efficiency, segmentation, and compliance strategies for executives.”
“Collection attorneys know how to obtain judgments, but in many cases lack the experience in locating assets to collect these judgments. This book will explain in detail many investigative methods that have helped attorneys triple their collections on judgments.”
When asked about the name, Eric Kaasa explained, “People have been telling me figuratively for years that I wrote the book on collections, so I figured it was time to make that statement literal.”
Eric Kaasa is President and CEO of TK Credit Recovery, which specializes in California collections and is known for the highest collection rates in the state.
While he has written many published articles, this will be his fist published book.
Eric Kaasa
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
