Eric Kaasa Announces Release Date for The Book on Collections

Picture of Eric Kaasa in Suit with Trees in Background

Eric Kaasa

Collection Expert to Finally Share How TK Credit Recovery Out Collects Competitors by More Than Double

People have been telling me figuratively for years that I wrote the book on collections, so I figured it was time to make that statement literal.”
— Eric Kaasa
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Book on Collections will be released in June of 2023 according to author Eric Kaasa. The book will be a training manual for collectors, collection managers, collection attorneys, and banking executives.
“This book not only teaches collectors and their managers how to perform,” says Eric Kaasa, “I also provide efficiency, segmentation, and compliance strategies for executives.”
“Collection attorneys know how to obtain judgments, but in many cases lack the experience in locating assets to collect these judgments. This book will explain in detail many investigative methods that have helped attorneys triple their collections on judgments.”
When asked about the name, Eric Kaasa explained, “People have been telling me figuratively for years that I wrote the book on collections, so I figured it was time to make that statement literal.”
Eric Kaasa is President and CEO of TK Credit Recovery, which specializes in California collections and is known for the highest collection rates in the state.
While he has written many published articles, this will be his fist published book.

Eric Kaasa
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
email us here

You just read:

Eric Kaasa Announces Release Date for The Book on Collections

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eric Kaasa
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
Company/Organization
TK Credit Recovery
23 W Mckinley Way
Poland, Ohio, 44514
United States
+1 510-724-2602
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Eric Kaasa Announces Release Date for The Book on Collections
Eric Kaasa to Bring Fifty New Jobs to Mahoning County
View All Stories From This Author