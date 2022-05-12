Portwell Announces New Intel® Xeon® D-1700 1U Compact Network Security Appliance for Medium Office and Enterprise
APTNS-13180 19˝ rackmount form factor supports wide applications, provides high performance and greater stability via flexible configuration
New APTNS-13180 supports a wide range of applications in Enterprise and medium-to large-size offices, providing high performance and increased flexibility via a flexible configuration.”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, a Titanium Partner of Intel Partner Alliance and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), announces the latest member of its APTNS series. Powered by Intel’s Xeon D-1700 SoC family (formerly Ice Lake-D LCC), APTNS-13180 is a 1U 19˝ compact rackmount network security appliance that supports a single processor. According to Eason Lin, technical project manager at American Portwell Technology, the new APTNS-13180 supports a wide variety of applications including NAT Firewall; Network router; IDS/IPS, UTM, and VPN; Fog computing; SD-WAN; and Edge Gateway.
Among its many features, American Portwell’s APTNS-13180 includes 4x DDR4 2933MHz RDIMMs (up to 64GB per DIMM to a total of 256GB); onboard 6x 1G/2.5 Gb RJ45 ethernet ports with two pairs of bypass and 2x 10G SFP+/25G SFP28 ports; 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 and 1x RJ45 console; expandable LAN ports in front—up to 8x 10G SFP+ and 2x 100Gb QSFP28 ports (via OCP 3.0); flexible expansion options: 2x standard PCIe x8 or 1x PCIe x16 or 1x OCP 3.0 x16; 2x 2.25˝ SATA HDD/SSD, 1x M.2 Key M 2280 slot; 2x M.2 Key B 2242 with SIM slot. It is designed with expansion of PCIe Gen4 devices. For example, it can accommodate a Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) standard PCIe Gen4 RAID control card or other PCIe Gen4 add-on cards. “Just these features alone yield many benefits for our customers," Lin states, “including high flexibility with either standard PCIe NIC or OCP NIC 3.0; two fiber ports to support up to 50Gb throughput; onboard TPM 2.0 for security and up to ten 10Gb SFP+ and six 2.5Gb LAN ports.”
High Performance in a Small Footprint
“American Portwell’s new APTNS-13180 supports a wide range of applications in Enterprise and medium- to large-size offices, providing high performance and increased flexibility via a flexible configuration“, says Robert Feng, senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology, ”What’s more,” he adds, “it’s a space-saver. For a 1U network security appliance, it has a compact footprint of merely 436mm (W) and 312mm (D). Plus,” Feng continues, “customers will benefit from its wide LAN/network bandwidth, flexible configuration of CPUs and GbE LAN ports, and fast and easy field maintenance. In addition,” Feng says, “compared to Gen3, its PCIe Gen4 interface can offer twice the speed, which fulfills high speed and bandwidth demands in medium office and enterprise.”
“Further efficiency and flexibility is provided by onboard 1G, 2.5G, 10G and 25G network ports without the need to add NIC expansion. This will save customers costs and time to deploy in the field. In short,” Feng confirms, “the new APTNS-13180 1U compact network security appliance from American Portwell supports a wide range of applications and delivers an outstanding combination of performance, flexibility, stability, and reliability. Plus, of course, the long product lifecycle support inherent in every Portwell product.”
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium Partner of the Intel Partner Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
