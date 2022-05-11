Agencies release revised interagency questions and answers regarding flood insurance

Five federal regulatory agencies today jointly issued revised questions and answers (Q&As) regarding federal flood insurance law and the agencies' implementing regulations. These Q&As replace those originally published by the agencies in 2009 and 2011 and consolidate Q&As proposed by the agencies in 2020 and 2021. The revised Q&As reflect significant changes to the flood insurance requirements made by federal law in recent years.

The Q&As cover a broad range of technical flood insurance topics, including the escrow of flood insurance premiums, the detached structure exemption to the flood insurance purchase requirement, force placement procedures, and private flood insurance.

In addition, the agencies reorganized the Q&As by topic to make it easier for users to find and review information related to flood insurance.