Global Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market Size to Expand Significantly USD 4476.99 Million By 2030

First-generation Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors are extensively utilised in the treatment of lymphoma and leukaemia as their prevalence rises.

As per the report published by MRInsights.biz, the global Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors market is expected to grow from USD 2,695.35 million in 2021 to USD 4476.99 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors are a key component of B cell receptor which are used for treating B cell diseases such as cancers, leukemia, and lymphoma. The targeting of B-cell receptors affects the signaling of B-cells, their proliferation, and growth. The Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors have been effective in the treatment of diseases like hematological malignancies and graft versus host disease (GVDH). These inhibitors also play an important role in FcR signaling and BCR signaling in myeloid cells. BTK inhibitors have increasingly replaced chemotherapy-based regimens in patients with CLL and mantle cell lymphoma over the previous decade. Patients with CLL and MCL benefit most from Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors, although they've also been approved for Waldenström macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, small lymphocytic lymphoma, and chronic graft-versus-host disease.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

June 2021 – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. announced the acquisition of ACEA Therapeutics Inc.

Market Growth & Trends

The rising investment in the healthcare sector and increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others is driving the growth of the market. However, the potential side effect of the ibrutinib, a first-in-class, irreversible inhibitor of BTK, is a restraint of the growth of the market. Both cancer patients undergoing active treatment and cancer survivors have begun to pay attention to vascular side effects of the BTK inhibitors. The growth of the market is fueled by the rising number of research and development activities. Along with this, the rising number of rising drug approvals and new drug launches will further propel the 'market's growth. But the legal challenges have constrained the growth of the market. Along with this, the lack of skilled professionals and lack of healthcare infrastructure is also a challenge to the growth of the market.

Key Findings

The product type segment is divided into the first-generation and second-generation. In 2021, the first-generation segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 70.17% and market revenue of 1,891.26 million. The first generation Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors are widely used in the treatment of diseases such as B cell disorders, lymphoma, and leukemia which drives the growth of the segment as the incidences of these diseases are increasing rapidly.

The end-user segment is divided into leukemia, lymphoma, and others. In 2021, the leukemia segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 41.46% and a market revenue of 1,117.44 million. The incidences of leukemia are increasing rapidly which can be treated using Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors, this drives the market growth in the segment. Apart from this BTK Inhibitors have also proven to be efficient in the treatment of leukemia increasing its demand in the market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors market, with a market share of around 43.03% and 1159.80 million of the market revenue in 2021. The market for Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors in the North American region has been rising owing to the increasing number of research development in the region. Along with this presence of prominent market players in the region is expected to propel the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region also offers lucrative growth opportunities for Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors in the region.

Key players operating in the global Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors market are:

BeiGene

Johnson & Johnson

Principia Biopharma

Merck

AstraZeneca

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

ACEA Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)

Eternity Bioscience Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2030. Market Research Insights has segmented the global Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market by Product Type:

First Generation

Second Generation Inhibitors

Global Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market by End-User:

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Others

About the report:

The global Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

