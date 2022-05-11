Dozens of GWG L Bond Investors Seek to Recoup More than $4 Million in Losses Through MDF Law
Multiple FINRA Arbitrations Have Already Been Filed by MDF Law
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDF Law announces the filing of multiple group arbitrations concerning the fraudulent marketing of GWG L Bonds to retail investors. The arbitrations seek damages for investors with principal losses totaling over $4 million. The case numbers are FINRA Case No. 22-01015, 22-00896, 22-00447.
— Marc Fitapelli, Esq.
On April 20, 2022, GWG Holdings filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. GWG’s bankruptcy filing came after a tumultuous year for the company, which included both the resignation of its accountants as well as the announcement of an active SEC investigation. Unfortunately, many investors already realize they may recover $0 at the conclusion of GWG’s bankruptcy. Because of this ugly reality, many individual investors have already decided to hire MDF law to sue the salespeople that recommended GWG L Bonds. These claims are brought through individual arbitration cases.
Investment attorneys Marc Fitapelli and Jeffrey Saxon currently represent more than twenty-five investors in multiple group arbitration cases. They work on contingency, which means they are paid $0 if they do not recover money on their client’s behalf. If you or someone you know invested in GWG L Bonds, you are encouraged to call them at 800-767-8040 to discuss your rights. The call and the advice are free.
Frequently Asked Questions
What will investors recover from the bankruptcy? Recovery, if anything, is uncertain. In the months that follow, we will learn more information about GWG’s plans for reorganization. Until that happens, investors will unfortunately have to wait for more clarity. We plan to release an update about GWG's bankruptcy very shortly.
Should I wait to file an arbitration? No. It is uncertain when the bankruptcy case will ultimately conclude. Waiting may prejudice your legal rights to recover money. You should speak to an investment attorney immediately to understand your rights before you make any decision to wait.
What is the basis for liability against my financial advisor? Financial advisors are required to disclose all material risks of an investment to their customers. Many of the financial advisors who sold GWG L Bonds did so in a deceptive manner to create the appearance that the investment was conservative. The truth was that L Bonds were risky investments that should not have been sold to anyone. Prior to the April 20, 2022 bankruptcy filing, attorney Marc Fitapelli recorded a presentation outlining the case against your financial advisor. The video of that presentation, together with his power point presentation, can be found at www.gwgcase.com.
Why are there so many lawyers advertising for GWG L Bond cases? The Securities and Exchange Commission and the fine print in a broker’s customer agreement require all disputes with investors be handled through binding arbitration. Each of the thousands of individual GWG L bond holders will have to file individual arbitration cases against their financial advisors. This also means that each GWG L Bold holder will need to individually hire an attorney.
How many GWG L Bond holders does MDF Law represent? Attorneys Marc Fitapelli and Jeffrey Saxon represent more than twenty-five individual GWG L bond holders. Our clients have losses of more than $4 million collectively. We are proud so many investors have trusted us with their case. We believe we currently represent more individual L bond holders than any other law firm in the country.
How do I know you’re the right law firm? This area of law is niche and highly complex. We have helped thousands of individual investors recover millions through individual FINRA arbitration cases. You may receive letters or even cold calls from an attorneys that won’t disclose how they received your contact information. Do your homework before you hire an attorney. Don’t make the same mistake twice.
Where do you accept cases? We accept cases nationwide. In addition to representing dozens of GWG investors, the law firm also represents investors in other high profile securities law cases. We currently represent clients in active FINRA matters in California, New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Texas, North Carolina and Hawaii.
What are my next steps? Call attorney Marc Fitapelli or Jeffrey Saxon at 800-767-8040 or email him at Marc@mdf-law.com for a free and confidential consultation.
Recovery Options for GWG Holdings L Bond Holders