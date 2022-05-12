A New Masterpiece Book Launched For the Architects – By the Architects

Book for Architects

Architect + Action = Result is a book by Rebecca W. E. Edmunds’s, AIA, who has been a consultant to state AIA Fellowship Committees since 2007

This is an incredible book, beautifully articulated. Without a doubt, essential reading even for those not pursuing Fellowship.” — Turan Duda, FAIA. Durham, North Carolina

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You may have heard or read multiple books on architecture, however a few truly standout when it comes to practical insights about the AIA Fellowship. Architect + Action = Result is a book for architects by Rebecca W. E. Edmunds’s, AIA, who has been a consultant to state AIA Fellowship Committees since 2007, aiding and advising on candidate submission strategies.

Architect + Action = Result illuminates and clarifies the Objects of AIA Fellowship to guide applicants in targeting and aligning strengths. The book offers a compendium of writing tip dos and don’ts: an “on-ramp” acceleration lane to clean, clear writing. Readers gain insight on what makes a successful Fellowship submission and clear and meaningful writing on architectural projects.

As president of r4 LLC, Edmunds assists professionals, designers and artists develop comprehensive narratives of their projects, achievements, careers, and creative philosophy. With a background in architecture, design, R&D, graphics, communications, and creative writing in professional narrative development, she has served as editor and/or advisor to several publications including Managing Design: Conversations, Project Controls and Best Practices for Commercial Design and Construction Projects (Michael A. LeFevre FAIA, 2019); Individual to Collective, Duda|Paine Architects (2014); Sketchbook on the World, Pen and Ink Travel Sketches (Terrance J. Brown, FAIA, 2017); and Homelands (The NAAB National Conference, 2001). She has authored and ghost-authored many articles and project case studies.

Michael LeFevre, FAIA Emeritus, brings a decades-long career in design and construction and a unique cross-industry perspective as contributing editor to adding insight to Architect + Action = Result. He is Managing Editor of Design Intelligence Media Group Publications, with hundreds of publications to his credit, and Principal in Design Intelligence Strategic Advisory, the country’s leading design think tank.

The Book is available to buy directly from official website https://architectactionresult.com. The eBook edition is also available through iBooks, Barnes & Noble and Amazon. For the eBook, consider purchasing printable, poster-sized versions of the book's charts for "A Fellowship Case Breakdown" and "the 12 Steps to Fellowship" schedule.