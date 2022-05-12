CompuCycle Explains the Benefits of Electronics Recycling
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) encourages all ITAD and e-recycling services to get certified by meeting specific standards, complying with certain electronics management regulations and safe recycling and then demonstrating it to an independent and accredited third-party auditor. The best-accredited certification standards currently exist, the Responsible Recycling or R2 certification. If you want to make sure that all your redundant electronic devices are properly and securely recycled and disposed of without impacting the environment and risking leakage of data, always partner with an R2 certified electronics recycler
Features of A Certified Electronics Recycler
A certified electronics recycler has a proven (through different means, such as audits) track record that it manages end-of-life electronics in a safe and secure manner and continually meets the highest standards of environmental protection. Once an ITAD company or an e-recycler gets certified, it is held to the standard that helped it obtain the certification through frequent oversights by the accredited, independent certifying body that issued the certification to the company.
In the United States, the organization known as ANAB (ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board) accredits all the certifying bodies. The R2 recycling certification program provides the following benefits:
The program is based on robust environmental standards that require the secure and complete data sanitization that used electronics bear, ensure a safe chain of command and secure material management by downstream handlers, minimize exposure to the environment, and human health maximize recycling and reuse.
- Offers entities that manage used electronics a way to monitor their security practices and the health of their workers and the environment.
- Helps R2 certified electronics recyclers stay up-to-date with advanced practices for best management
- Helps certified companies conserve the limited natural resources through reduction of energy use and several other impacts on the environment associated with processing and mining of materials.
- Connects the communities and individuals who need refurbished equipment with certified providers of quality reusable electronics.
R2 Recycling Certification
R2 is a standard developed by SERI (Sustainable Electronics Recycling International) specifically for the e-recycling industry. Some of the contributors to the creation of R2 include refurbishers, electronics recyclers, regulators from state agencies, the US Environmental Protection Agency, non-governmental organizations, customers and OEMs of e-recycling services, and trade associations of refurbishers and electronic recyclers.
R2 certification ensures social and environmental responsibility, transparency, and quality for vendors in the recycling, repair, and reuse industry. The standard outlines certain expectations and specific criteria that R2-certified electronics recyclers must meet and maintain. The certification raises the bar on the ways recyclers handle and process consumer-protected information and the electronics that contain it.
The processes that non-certified electronics recycling companies employ have not been vetted or subjected to the robust audits for compliance that are required for certification. This means that turning over your electronics holding confidential data related to your business to a non-certified electronics recycler puts you at risk of data mishandling, potentially causing identity theft or ransomware.
Why R2 Certification Sets CompuCycle Apart
CompuCycle is a certified R2 e-scrap recycler that promotes a zero-landfill policy. This means that the company authorizes only environmentally friendly and completely green end-of-life hard drive destruction. Furthermore, the certified electronics recycler has over 25 years of experience in the industry and was one of the first to pursue R2 certification. Obtaining R2 certification is extremely time-consuming and does not come cheap. Suppose an ITAD provider or e-recycler offers you services for free or at very low costs. In that case, it is not likely that they have invested the effort and time into obtaining R2 recycling certification. To make sure your redundant IT assets are handled, recycled, and disposed of in compliance with the best standard out there, get in touch with CompuCycle today.
John Smith
Features of A Certified Electronics Recycler
A certified electronics recycler has a proven (through different means, such as audits) track record that it manages end-of-life electronics in a safe and secure manner and continually meets the highest standards of environmental protection. Once an ITAD company or an e-recycler gets certified, it is held to the standard that helped it obtain the certification through frequent oversights by the accredited, independent certifying body that issued the certification to the company.
In the United States, the organization known as ANAB (ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board) accredits all the certifying bodies. The R2 recycling certification program provides the following benefits:
The program is based on robust environmental standards that require the secure and complete data sanitization that used electronics bear, ensure a safe chain of command and secure material management by downstream handlers, minimize exposure to the environment, and human health maximize recycling and reuse.
- Offers entities that manage used electronics a way to monitor their security practices and the health of their workers and the environment.
- Helps R2 certified electronics recyclers stay up-to-date with advanced practices for best management
- Helps certified companies conserve the limited natural resources through reduction of energy use and several other impacts on the environment associated with processing and mining of materials.
- Connects the communities and individuals who need refurbished equipment with certified providers of quality reusable electronics.
R2 Recycling Certification
R2 is a standard developed by SERI (Sustainable Electronics Recycling International) specifically for the e-recycling industry. Some of the contributors to the creation of R2 include refurbishers, electronics recyclers, regulators from state agencies, the US Environmental Protection Agency, non-governmental organizations, customers and OEMs of e-recycling services, and trade associations of refurbishers and electronic recyclers.
R2 certification ensures social and environmental responsibility, transparency, and quality for vendors in the recycling, repair, and reuse industry. The standard outlines certain expectations and specific criteria that R2-certified electronics recyclers must meet and maintain. The certification raises the bar on the ways recyclers handle and process consumer-protected information and the electronics that contain it.
The processes that non-certified electronics recycling companies employ have not been vetted or subjected to the robust audits for compliance that are required for certification. This means that turning over your electronics holding confidential data related to your business to a non-certified electronics recycler puts you at risk of data mishandling, potentially causing identity theft or ransomware.
Why R2 Certification Sets CompuCycle Apart
CompuCycle is a certified R2 e-scrap recycler that promotes a zero-landfill policy. This means that the company authorizes only environmentally friendly and completely green end-of-life hard drive destruction. Furthermore, the certified electronics recycler has over 25 years of experience in the industry and was one of the first to pursue R2 certification. Obtaining R2 certification is extremely time-consuming and does not come cheap. Suppose an ITAD provider or e-recycler offers you services for free or at very low costs. In that case, it is not likely that they have invested the effort and time into obtaining R2 recycling certification. To make sure your redundant IT assets are handled, recycled, and disposed of in compliance with the best standard out there, get in touch with CompuCycle today.
John Smith
CompuCycle, Inc.
+1 713-869-6700
info@compucycle.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
How CompuCycle is committing to environment and social responsibility?