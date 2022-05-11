FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10 May 2022

Contingency Plans in Place as Fires Impact Start of Early Voting for the 2022 Primary Election

Voters have many ways to participate even if displaced by the fires

SANTA FE – Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver today announced the start of in-person early voting for the 2022 Primary Election and gave an update on the plans in place for voting in New Mexico communities affected by the wildfires.

“It’s the start of another important election season here in New Mexico but, for the many residents who have been affected by the wildfires, it’s anything but a normal one,” said Secretary Toulouse Oliver. “Though the situation with the fires is rapidly evolving, my Office and election administrators throughout the state have already deployed plans to help communities vote and are in the process of developing further contingencies to ensure all voter needs continue to be met.”

In-person early voting at County Clerks’ offices begins today and today is also the first day County Clerks can begin sending absentee ballots out to voters who have requested one. Voters can find information about the Primary Election, including important deadlines, sample ballots, County Clerk contact information and more at NMVOTE.ORG.

As of this time, MORA COUNTY is the only county to have had a change in how early voting is administered for the 2022 Primary Election. Due to the fires, the Mora County Clerk’s Office has been temporarily moved to Wagon Mound City Hall (600 Catron Ave, Wagon Mound, NM 87752). Beginning today, Tuesday, May 10, the office will be open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and county services will be available, including in-person early voting with the County Clerk.

However, certain other counties around the state are at risk of fire danger and potential disruption. For residents who live in the counties of SAN MIGUEL, LOS ALAMOS, TAOS, or SANDOVAL, the Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging voters to participate in Early Voting as soon as possible in case the fire situation changes and causes disruption to county services, as has happened in Mora County.

For voters who have already been displaced by the fires or who have preemptively relocated away from their primary residence, the Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging those voters to consider voting by mail using an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be requested online and be sent to the location where the voter is currently residing. The last day to request an absentee ballot for the 2022 Primary Election is June 2, 2022.

The homepage of the Secretary of State’s website has information for voters affected by the wildfires and will be continually updated with new information as the fire situation develops.

Today, Tuesday, May 10, is also the deadline for registering to vote or updating an existing registration online or by paper form. Same day voter registration is now also available and the Secretary of State has published an FAQ webpage with further information, including about how non-major party voters can participate in the Primary Election.

