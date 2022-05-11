More about Gov. Kemp: Georgia Department of Revenue to Begin Issuing Special, One-Time Tax Refunds

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Department of Revenue (DOR) announced today that DOR will begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds this week. This initiative is a result of House Bill 1302, which the Georgia General Assembly recently passed, and Governor Kemp signed into law. This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2020, due to the state experiencing a revenue surplus.

"Due to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and our measured reopening that prioritized protecting both lives and livelihoods, Georgia is in a position to issue these one-time refunds," said Governor Kemp. "As hardworking Georgians face rising inflation caused by failed federal government policies, we are doing what we can to provide relief by returning their money back into their pockets."

Single filers and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250. Head of Household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375. Married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500. The refund amount will be based on an individual’s tax liability.

"I want to commend the entire team at DOR for their hard work and diligence in issuing these refunds in a timely manner to hardworking Georgians," said State Revenue Commissioner Robyn Crittenden.

Due to the volume of refunds, it may take some time for all refunds to be processed. The Department anticipates issuing substantially all the refunds by early August for returns filed by April 18, 2022. Your H.B. 1302 refund will not be issued until your 2021 tax return has been processed. For additional information, please visit this website.