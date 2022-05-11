SaferWatch Mobile Based Security System Provides Enhanced Security Measures for Clay County Residents

SaferWatch, a web and mobile-based security system Clay County Law Enforcement partners with SaferWatch

SaferWatch bridges the real-time communication gap by connecting law enforcement to schools, corporations, public venues, and communities via secure networks.

CLAY COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Authorities of Clay County law enforcement agencies began to implement the SaferWatch crime reporting tool within the communities in Jacksonville. The law enforcement agencies openly welcomed this resource as a way for residents, educational facilities, hospitals, and other municipalities to report suspicious activity or direct threats to help others stay safe.

SaferWatch provides enhanced security for a variety of organizations and events such as:

● Schools

● Universities/Colleges

● Hospitals

● Hotels

● Public Venues

● Museums

● Concerts

● Conferences

● More

The participating law enforcement agencies, residents, students, employees, and attendees now have a way to communicate directly with the police in real-time. People can report suspicious activity, threats, lockdowns, attacks, and more directly within the app which will trigger a law enforcement response. “SaferWatch empowers users to report a crime or suspicious activity as they see it happening or submit a tip at a later time.” - Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook.

The SaferWatch app is available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple store. To learn more about SaferWatch, review FAQs, how-to guides, and more, visit their website.

More About SaferWatch

SaferWatch is a web and mobile-based security system that was built to provide enhanced security and more control over how suspicious activity, threats, active shooters, and other dangerous situations are reported to law enforcement. In addition to quick and efficient reporting, the app also sends a mass warning notification to its users once the threat is confirmed.

SaferWatch uses a three-step process:

1. A user reports an incident that automatically sends the user’s physical location, profile, medical information, and emergency contacts.

2. Administrators and law enforcement receive intel

3. Once the report is verified and law enforcement is on the way, mass notification is sent to make everyone aware including critical safety instructions

The app allows users to send text, photos, videos, and audio files in real-time ultimately creating a safer environment for everyone around. To learn more about the company, visit the SaferWatch website.