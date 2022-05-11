Pop Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Classroom Censorship?

This year, the country has seen a staggering number of policies censoring classroom discussions around topics like race, sex, and gender identity. Coupled with these efforts are bans on books that also center around these subjects — bans which hinder students’ ability to learn and talk about these critical topics that impact their daily lives.

In order to protect our right to learn, we must recognize that these policies hinder people’s understanding of their country’s history, the world and communities around them, and themselves. We must also celebrate the literary works that take on these topics. Test your knowledge below about the current wave of classroom censorship measures, as well as some of the books being challenged.