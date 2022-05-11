Dr. Sherry Powell now Accepting New Patients Looking for a Dentist in West Columbia, SC

Dr. Powell has rapidly become one of the most sought-after oral care providers in the area.

WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sherry Powell is pleased to announce she is now accepting new patients who are seeking professional dental care in West Columbia, South Carolina.Dr. Sherry Powell is a family and cosmetic dentist serving the Lexington, West Columbia SC areas, as well as patients from Irmo, Columbia, and further. Dr. Powell’s mission, along with her friendly and professional team, is to provide exceptional dental care in a clean and comfortable environment – all while helping clients achieve and maintain optimal oral health for the rest of their lives.Recently, Dr. Powell has begun accepting new patients to her family and cosmetic dentistry practice – an exciting announcement for patients needing a dentist in West Columbia, SC . This move is due to the need for superior dental care in the area – which can be difficult to find if patients require more than just a regular cleaning.“Family dentistry not only means treating the whole family, but also means being treated like a family,” says Dr. Powell. “Our patients are not all the same, so their treatment won’t all be the same. As such, my team and I will personalize a treatment plan based on your individual needs with efficiency and care.”Dr. Powell offers a variety of dentistry services to meet the health needs of all patients, including:• Same day appointments• Dental cleanings• Composite fillings• Teeth whitening• Crowns and bridges• Porcelain veneers• Dentures• Children’s dentistry• Specialist referrals• And more!For more information about Dr. Sherry Powell and her practice, or to book an appointment, please visit https://www.dentistdrpowell.com/ About Dr. Sherry PowellDr. Sherry Powell is a family and cosmetic dentist in West Columbia, SC who believes in offering high quality, professional dental care with compassion and a soft touch. Dr. Powell and her team are renowned for offering dental care that is gentle, relaxing, and above all else, exceptional. Under Dr. Powell’s care, patients will always feel they are her number one priority.