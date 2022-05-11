Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics Market Size, Statistics, Share, Analysis & Global Research Report by 2028
Rise in demand for network monitoring and uninterrupted network services are some key factors driving revenue growth of market
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.
The global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) market size is expected to reach USD 7.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD) market is attributed to emergence of new approaches to harvest network data by using sophisticated big data techniques combined with Machine Learning (ML) and cloud computing.
Some major companies included in the global market report are
Cisco Systems Inc.
SolarWinds Inc.
Broadcom Corporation
Ipswitch Inc.
NetBrain
ManageEngine
Riverbed Technology, Inc.
Paessler
LogicMonitor
AppNeta.
Others
Technological advancements and rapid digitalization are major factors prompting enterprises to comprise several interconnected networks. Demand for higher bandwidth from enterprises is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. NPMD also help provide uninterrupted network services to customers and enables continuous availability, which is critical for uninterrupted business operations. It minimizes damage, maintains track of network security, reduces loss of productivity in an organization, secures infrastructure from cyberattacks, and addresses network issues.
Cloud-based network performance monitoring and diagnostics is gaining traction due to rapid integration of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), evolution of 5G networks, predictive analytics, and ML. Rising demand for highly scalable and reliable network monitoring equipment is also support market growth. In addition, need for more robust network monitoring capabilities to ensure smooth operation of mission-critical infrastructure and need to resolve downtime issues more rapidly are propelling adoption of this technology.
Emergen Research has segmented the global network performance monitoring and diagnostics market on the basis of product type, application, organization size, end use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Flow-based Technology
Device Polling Technology
Packet-based Technology
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Windows
iOS
Android
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large enterprises
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Telecom Service Providers
Cloud Service Providers
Managed Service Providers
Network Service Providers
Enterprises
Government
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Android segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as android-based network monitoring apps are designed for users who want to control outgoing and incoming traffic on their devices. This software displays information on all Internet connections, apps, and services that use Internet traffic and IP-addresses that these apps and services connect with.
Small- and medium-sized enterprises are continuously adopting network performance monitoring and diagnostics to protect their infrastructure from security threats. Rising demand for uninterrupted network services, increasing use of smart home devices, and vigorous network monitoring are factors fueling growth of this segment.
Telecommunication segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for data connectivity. Management of these systems has become tedious in terms of functionality, infrastructure, and scope management. By using network monitoring, the telecommunication industry can keep a track of its infrastructure and detect discrepancies or hardware failures that can cause potential loss in revenue.
The U.K. is witnessing increased adoption of telecommunication and technological innovations in the telecom industry, which is fueling market revenue growth. Telecom industry is growing at a stable rate, which is boosting market growth. The U.K. is a key market in Europe for AI startups among various countries, with sufficient support from the government. Emergence of several startups in the country, which offer network performance monitoring and diagnostics software, is also contributing to market growth.
Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):
Overview of Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market
Competitive analysis of the Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market
Regional analysis of Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market production and revenue
Regional analysis of Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market supply, consumption, and export & import
Type-based market analysis of global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics production, revenue, and price trends
Application-based analysis of the global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market
Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market
Global Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics market forecast (2020-2028)
Conclusion of the research report
Appendix
Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us, and we will make sure you get a report tailored to your research needs.
Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Share 2028