VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Recognizes First Anniversary of Thin Line Tribute Initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today is recognizing the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Thin Line Tribute initiative. Attorney General Moody created Thin Line Tribute to recognize and show appreciation for the courageous and often thankless work of Florida’s front-line law enforcement officers.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “One year ago today, I launched a new initiative to honor the unsung heroes of Florida law enforcement. We call it the Thin Line Tribute. Through this important statewide invitation we have promoted the heroic acts of front-line officers and created opportunities for the state of Florida to show its appreciation and say thank you.”

Attorney General Moody launched the first Thin Line Tribute at the Plant City Police Department last May. In total, Attorney General Moody hosted tributes for 10 agencies, with the most recent at the Vero Beach Police Department in April.

Below are the agencies Attorney General Moody visited and gave a Thin Line Tribute to in the past year:

Thin Line Tribute is just one of the many ways Attorney General Moody encourages support for Florida law enforcement. The statewide

Back the Blue Award

highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations going above and beyond to make a positive impact on Florida communities.

To showcase career opportunities available at law enforcement agencies across the state, and to highlight new benefits for law enforcement officers looking to move to Florida, Attorney General Moody created the Be A Florida Hero initiative . Be A Florida Hero is designed to make it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs.