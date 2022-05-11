Physical Therapy Equipment Market Size Worth USD 19,100 Million by 2030 at CAGR of 6.50% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Physical Therapy Equipment Market Trends and Insights By Product (Equipment, Accessories), Application (Musculoskeletal Applications, Neurological Applications, Pediatric Applications, Others) and End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Physiotherapy Centers, Home Care Settings), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Physical Therapy Equipment Market Information by End-User, Application, Product, and Region - Forecast to 2030”, the market is anticipated to acquire a size of USD 19,100 Million by 2030. The report further predicts that the market will likely thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 6.50% during the assessment era.

Market Scope:

The physical therapy equipment is engineered to help people regain or improve their physical abilities. The global market for physical therapy equipment has been gaining massive traction across the globe. The market growth is mainly credited to the launch of a high level of technological improvement across the global market. Furthermore, the rising investment in physical therapy equipment is another crucial parameter causing an upsurge in demand for physical therapy equipment worldwide.

Competitive Analysis

The global market for physical therapy equipment has prominent leaders such as:

STORZ MEDICAL (US)

Enraf-NoniUS B.V (Europe)

Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH (Germany)

Dynatronics Corporation (US)

Whitehall Manufacturing (US)

DJO Global, Inc. (US)

Colfax Corporation (US)

BTL Industries (US)

Performance Health (Subsidiary of Madison Dearborn Partners) (US)

Mectronic Medicale (Europe)

ITO Co. Ltd (Japan)

EMS Physio (UK)

The global market for physical therapy equipment has registered enormous growth in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly credited to the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders across the globe. Furthermore, the rising incidence of sports injuries is another major aspect likely to catalyze the market's growth across the globe. Moreover, the factors such as growing research and developmental activities in the physiotherapy field, growing support by private and public companies, mounting awareness about the physical therapy equipment, rising incidences of road accidents, and a growing geriatric population are likely to boost the growth of the market over the coming years.

The growing government schemes are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the players worldwide as it encourages the use of rehabilitation equipment. In addition, the continuous efforts of the manufacturers and key players are another potential aspect projected to raise the number of new entrants in the market.

Although several aspects are propelling the physical therapy equipment market's growth, some factors may restrict the market's growth. The unsatisfactory reimbursement policies for physiotherapy and the lack of trained and skilled personnel are some of the major aspects projected to impede the market's growth.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the majority of market sectors across the globe. The physical therapy equipment market is also one of them. The norms and regulations imposed by several governments across the globe, such as social distancing or travel ban to curb the spread of disease, resulting in bans and limitations on several medical procedures and surgeries, which directly impacted the growth of the physical therapy equipment market.

Therefore, the physical therapy equipment market analysis report by MRFR states that the leading players across the market globally have implemented the appropriate solutions to it.

The global market for physical therapy equipment has been fragmented into various segments based on end-user, application, product, and region.

Based on the product, the global market for physical therapy equipment is split into equipment and accessories. Among the two, the equipment segment is anticipated to generate the largest revenue share over the assessment era. The segment's growth is mainly credited to offering a wide range of applications. The equipment segment includes types such as traction therapy equipment, laser therapy equipment, cryotherapy equipment, ultrasound equipment, continuous passive motion (CPM) therapy equipment, magnetic therapy equipment, combination therapy equipment, shockwave therapy equipment, electrotherapy equipment, exercise therapy equipment, and others.

Based on application, the physical therapy equipment market is divided into pediatric applications, cardiovascular & pulmonary applications, neurological applications, gynecological applications, musculoskeletal applications, and others. Out of all, the musculoskeletal applications segment is projected to lead the global market over the assessment timeframe. The segment's growth is accredited to the increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and the growing senior population.

Based on end-users, the global market for physical therapy equipment is split into home care settings, hospitals and clinics, physiotherapy centers, and others. Out of all, the hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to secure the top position in the market globally over the assessment era. The segment's growth is primarily attributed to the large patient pool in hospitals and advanced physical therapy setups that fulfill the patients' demands. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about new physical therapy among people is another major aspect causing an upsurge in the segment's growth.

Regional Analysis

The global physical therapy equipment market is studied across five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the MRFR analysis, the North American region is anticipated to secure the leading position in the global market for physical therapy equipment over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the presence of leading players across the region.

The physical therapy equipment market for the European region is likely to hold the second position in the market globally over the forecasted era.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for physical therapy equipment is likely to record the highest growth rate over the forecasted timeframe.

