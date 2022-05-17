Submit Release
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on How Inpatient Care Mental Health Facilities Can Help People

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on how inpatient care mental health facilities can help people facing mental health problems. They offer a unique insight into an inpatient stay, as it does not follow the negatively stigmatized conception that people associate with mental health hospitalization.

Treatment within a facility can provide the effective treatments people need to improve their mental wellness and daily life. The facility recognizes that most people with mental health disorders are not dangerous and have often been victims of violent crimes. They work to treat people through immersive care that helps people improve their daily lives.

This guide works to debunk the stigma surrounding inpatient mental health care, including:

· People do not have to take medication

· Mental health professionals do not use “shock therapy” to punish people

· Patients are not locked in the facility or not allowed to communicate with people

Inpatient care mental health clinics can be a beneficial and effective treatment plan for many people with depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, PTSD, or schizophrenia. With the guidance of mental health professionals, people can be treated for these conditions and find a way to recover or treat their mental health disorders.

For people with questions about inpatient care mental health facilities, they can visit this guide to get answers to the following questions:

· How long is an inpatient mental health stay?

· What do people do in a mental health hospital?

· Does inpatient therapy work?

· Does someone need inpatient psychiatric treatment?

· Does Medicare cover psychiatric care?

· Can someone admit themselves to a psychiatric hospital?

The answers can help people understand what inpatient care mental health facilities are and how they can treat someone or their loved one. With the de-stigmatization of mental health facilities, people can feel comfortable seeking help from treatment centers.

Georgetown Behavioral Health offers quality care from caring staff and evidence-based programs that are effective. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.

