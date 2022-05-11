GlobalData Plc: Flexible Packaging to Dominate the Philippines Packaging Market During 2020-2025

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philippines packaging market size was 61.0 billion units in 2020. The packaging industry in the Philippines is mostly driven by the strong usage in the country’s food industry and non-alcoholic beverages industries. Flexible packaging and rigid plastics were the largest pack types in the cosmetics toiletries industry while glass was the most popular pack type among alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in 2020.



The Philippines packaging market research report offered by GlobalData Plc brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the packaging industry in the Philippines. It includes market overview and growth in the use of pack material by industry and sector. Also, the report provides an analysis of key packaging materials, trends, and outlooks.

Philippines Packaging Market Outlook

Philippines Packaging Market Segmentation by End-user Industry and Sector

Food

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Others





Flexible packaging remained the most preferred pack material type in the country in 2020, led by its growing usage in the food industry. Convenience, ease of handling, moldable, and reusable properties drove demand for the material type. However, the overall market growth will be driven by rigid plastic, that offers high durability and is light weight.

Philippines Packaging Market Segmentation by Pack Material

Rigid Plastics

Rigid Metal

Paper & Board

Flexible Packaging

Glass





Non-alcoholic beverages and food industries are the leading end-user industries for rigid plastics. Rigid plastic packaging is mostly used in the non-alcoholic beverages industry due to features such as light weight, low cost, strength, safety, and overall convenience.

Philippines Packaging Market Overview

Market Size (Year – 2020) 61.0 billion units CAGR >3% Forecast Period 2021 - 2025 Key End-user Industries Food, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Cosmetic & Toiletries, and Others Key Pack Materials Rigid Plastics, Rigid Metal, Paper & Board, Flexible Packaging, and Glass

Reasons to Buy

Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities for growth within the CPG market.

As consumer product demand evolves, the dynamics between different packaging types also evolve favoring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.

The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drive fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market.

The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 2015-2025.

FAQs

What was the Philippines packaging market size in 2020?

The packaging market size in the Philippines was 61.0 billion units in 2020.

What is the Philippines packaging market growth rate?

The packaging market in the Philippines is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

What are the key pack materials in the Philippines packaging market?

The key pack materials in the Philippines packaging market are rigid plastics, flexible packaging, glass, paper & board, and rigid metal.

Which are the key end-user industries in the Philippines packaging market?

The key end-user industries in the Philippines packaging market are food, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and cosmetics & toiletries.

