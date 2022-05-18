“SculptHer™” Collection by Statues.Com Pays Tribute to Red Cross Pioneer Clara Barton
Honoring Clara Barton with a 7-inch bust for her trailblazing work with the American Red Cross and her humanitarian efforts during the Civil War.
...it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture! Each bust will amplify the achievements of phenomenal women and serve as visual inspiration for all people.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “SculptHER™” Collection continues in May by honoring Clara Barton with a 7-inch bust for her trailblazing work with the American Red Cross and her humanitarian efforts during the Civil War.
— Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com
Statues.Com is celebrating Clara Barton with a 7-inch bust for her prodigious achievements and humanitarian efforts that helped to reunite soldiers with their families during the Civil War. Barton is one of the most honored women in American history and is credited with being the founder of the American Red Cross. Her statue joins the special collection of statues entitled, “SculptHER™” commissioned by Statues.Com.
Barton (1821-1912) was a visionary whose humanitarian spirit helped to change the world. During the Civil War, she courageously provided nursing care and supplies to soldiers, earning her the nickname, “Angel of the Battlefield.” With permission from President Abraham Lincoln, Barton opened the Office of Missing Soldiers and assisted in reuniting 20,000 soldiers with their families.
In 1881, Barton founded the American Red Cross, and by 1882, the U.S. ratified the Geneva Conventions – laws that still protect the war-wounded and civilians in conflict zones. This would later result in a U.S. congressional charter, officially recognizing Red Cross services. Clara Barton’s legacy lives on, reflected in the spirit of Red Cross volunteers and employees.
Because of the trailblazing leadership and tireless efforts of Clara Barton, the American Red Cross brings help and hope to distressed and vulnerable people across the nation and around the world.
The “SculptHER™” collection, Telling Her Story Through Sculpture” is honoring 24 women over the next two years from the fields of science, civil rights, history, astronomy, aviation, education, the arts, social activism, medicine, and much more. Statues.Com will present one of these women in a white bonded marble or bronze bust each month.
“After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture! Each bust will amplify the achievements of phenomenal women and serve as visual inspiration for all people,” said Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com.
These statues are available for sale on Etsy.com and at the Statues.com website.
About Statues.Com
Statues.Com was the first custom sculpting studio to offer commissioned marble and bronze art sculpture services online. Over the years our business has evolved to include clients from all over the globe. We combine detail-oriented project coordinators and the latest technology with highly skilled
artisans and sculptors – all coming together to bring your vision to life before your eyes. With over 25 years in the industry, we offer a personalized experience, white-glove service, and a team that prides itself in creating a true work of art. Statues.Com is a family business that has been “shaping history through sculpture for over 25 years”, says CEO and President Vasilios Karpos.
