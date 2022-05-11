The Global Scented Trash Bags Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032| Scented Trash Bags Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast 2032

Companies Profiled in Scented Trash Bags Market are The Clorox Company, Berry Global, Inc., Reynolds Consumer Products, LLC, Napco National, Simplehuman, LLC, Yantai Bagease Packaging Products Co., Ltd., AbbeyPolythene Ltd., Sakthi Poly Products, Shenzhen Juyi FII Co., Ltd., Easy Flux Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the global scented trash bags market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022. Demand is forecast to increase at a 3.5% CAGR over the assessment period, pushing the market size to US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032.



Sales of scented trash bags are projected to gain traction over the forecast period due to growing focus on sustainability among consumers. Individuals are preferring eco-friendlier options, which is expected to boost demand for bioplastics scented trash bags. Barrier-coated recycled content bags are also favoured by customers due to their recyclable properties. However, leak-proof, puncture-resistance, tear-resistance and weight holding properties with fresh aroma are a few features of scented trash bags that are attracting the end-users to the product.

Right fitting drawstring closure around the rim of scented trash bags is the trend that is taking the global market by storm. Many brands like Scents and Hefty are the first to jump on the bandwagon. Tall scented trash bags with stretchable panels to make overstuffed bags more flexible and tear-resistant with leak protection and reliable grip are expected to fuel sales in the market. Bigger bags with better scents and colour option is attracting the customers, which in turn is driving the demand for scented trash bags. Ban on single-use plastic bags in several states in the U.S. has led to high demand for sustainable garbage bags in the country. Scented trash bags are becoming increasingly popular as they eliminate odor and make the garbage disposal experience better.

List of Key Players Covered in Scented Trash Bags Market are:

The Clorox Company

Berry Global, Inc.

Reynolds Consumer Products, LLC

Napco National

Simplehuman, LLC

Yantai Bagease Packaging Products Co., Ltd.

AbbeyPolythene Ltd.

Sakthi Poly Products

Shenzhen Juyi FII Co., Ltd.

Easy Flux Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Key Takeaways:

Based on material, sales in the Polyethylene segment are forecast to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 391 Mn by the end of 2032.

by the end of 2032. By capacity, demand for up to 10 gallons scented trash bags is anticipated to remain high.

In terms of end user, the retail & consumer end use segment is estimated to hold 51% of the total market share by 2032.

The U.S. scented trash bags market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 101.5 Mn over the forecast period.

Sales in the Germany scented trash market are anticipated to grow at a 2.9% CAGR over the forecast period.





“The scented trash bags market is driven by increasing focus on minimizing the risk of disease spread, along with surging demand for biodegradable waste disposal options. Leading manufacturers are emphasizing the incorporation of material-level innovation and increasing market presence through new product development,” says FMI Analyst.

Scented Trash Bags Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for scented trash bags market by material type (Polyethylene (PE) ((Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE), High-density Polyethylene (HDPE))), Polypropylene (PP), bioplastics), capacity (up to 10 gallons, 11-25 gallons, 26-55 gallons, above 55 gallons) and end user (retail & consumer, institutional, industrial) across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

