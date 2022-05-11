Acetaldehyde Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 2.25 Billion at a CAGR of 6.4% By 2026 | BASF SE, Eastman, CNPC

Reports And Data

Increasing demand from food & beverage, paper & pulp, pharmaceutical, and water treatment applications are propelling the Acetaldehyde market Revenue growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Acetaldehyde Market is forecast to reach USD 2.25 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acetaldehyde, otherwise called ethanal (CH3CHO), is an organic compound in the aldehyde group. The colorless and flammable liquid has a pungent smell, and it is mainly used as vinegar in households. This compound is present in several fruits and vegetables as well as in diesel and gasoline exhausts.

The market for acetaldehyde is influenced by the rising food & beverage and chemical industries. Besides the compound have various applications in paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries. The growing demand for basic dyes and polymer resins is expected to drive the growth of acetaldehyde market.

The Asia Pacific region will be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Easy availability of raw material for the production of ethanol and the growing population in the region will significantly work in favor of the market. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the global market. These countries consist of over 40% of the global population and applications of acetaldehyde in the region will grow at a very high rate.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1889

Major companies: Showa Denko K.K., Merck KGaA, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lonza Group Ltd., BASF SE, CNPC, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The chemical produced from the oxidation of ethylene held the largest market share of 55.4% in the year 2018. The process, also known as Wacker process involves the use of a reduction-oxidation system to produce the compound. The compound has a higher reaction rate, although the chlorinated products are absent.

The pyridine segment held the largest market share of 39.4% in the year 2018. Pyridine is used as a raw material in ethylidene diacetate ((CH₃CO₂)₂CHCH₃.), which is further used in the production of vinyl acetate. This is also used as a plasticizer in the plastic factory and as a paint binder in the paint factory. Furthermore, it is used as a raw material in pesticides.

The food and beverages industry is forecasted to grow at the highest rate of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the use of chemicals as a flavoring agent in various types of foods.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the easy availability of raw material of acetaldehyde in the region, and countries like China and India, where the manufacturing cost of acetaldehyde is quite low.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acetaldehyde-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Ethylene Oxidation

Ethanol Oxidation

Ethanol Dehydrogenation

Derivatives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Pyridine

Pentaerythritol

Acetic Acid

Ethyl Acetate

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Paints & Coatings

Plastic & Synthetic Rubber

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1889

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read More Related Reports:

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/29/2166368/0/en/Long-Fiber-Thermoplastics-Market-to-Reach-USD-5-749-3-Million-By-2027-Global-Analysis-Industry-Statistics-Revenue-Demand-and-Trend-Analysis-Research-Report-by-Reports-and-Data.html

Soda Ash Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/21/2162416/0/en/Soda-Ash-Market-Expected-to-Accumulate-USD-37-51-Billion-by-2027-Augmenting-Demand-in-the-Food-Beverage-and-Chemical-Industries-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-s.html

Adhesives and Sealants Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/28/2040598/0/en/Adhesives-and-Sealants-Market-To-Reach-USD-81-2-Billion-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Automotive Engine Oil Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-engine-oil-market

Marble Market Marble Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/marble-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.