Global Single-Use Assemblies Market valued at $2.25 billion in 2021, is set to reach $6.1 Billion by 2026

Medi-Tech Insights: Advantages of ready-to-use single-use assemblies, favorable funding for manufacturing of single-use solutions, growing biologics & vaccines market, and increasing biopharmaceutical R&D are the key factors driving the growth of the Single-use Assemblies Market.

/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Description:

A single-use assembly is a ready-to-use custom-made all-in-one solution made from different plastic components that are assembled into one whole, based on a customer-specific design.

Advantages of Single-use Assemblies

Bioprocessing end users usually undertake the in-house assembling of single-use systems. If connections between the various components are not made correctly, it might result in cross-contamination and leakage which in turn might lead to production delays. Ready-to-use single-use assemblies aptly address these issues.

Key benefits that are driving its demand are:

  • Faster implementation of single-use assembly components in the bioprocess cycle
  • Fewer risks of cross-contamination and leakage
  • Reduced labour, expense, and time for end-users resulting in cost reduction
  • Eliminates cleaning and downtime, among others

Favourable Funding for Manufacturing of Single-Use Solutions Fuels Single-use Assemblies Market

In the last decade, single-use assemblies and technologies have witnessed wide adoption. Using single-use equipment decreases facility set-up expenses, lowers cleaning costs & cross-product/batch contamination risks, increases product integrity, reduces downtime, and improves facility flexibility and adaptability.

Favourable funding for the manufacturing of single-use solutions is expected to further drive the demand of the single-use assemblies market.

For instance,

  • In January 2022, High Purity New England secured a USD 15M grant from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The grant is expected to expand and accelerate the production of single-use assemblies, single-use pumps, single-use mixing systems, and sterile individually packaged components

In bioprocessing, there are several advantages of single-use technology, but making it work requires access to the necessary tools—and lots of them.

A single-use assembly provides everything a bio processor requires: bags, tubing, connectors, and filters. It provides flexible, customized single-use solutions to accelerate pharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing. Ready-to-use assemblies allow the development and production of products in a wide range of sizes and for a variety of diseases. It is a critical component in the supply chain for the production of vaccines and medications around the world - Senior Director, Leading Single-use Assembly Manufacturer, United States

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Single-Use Assemblies Market

The global Single-Use Assemblies market is marked by key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Avantor, Saint-Gobain, and others.

Explore Detailed Insights on Single-Use Assemblies Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/single-use-assemblies-market/

You just read:

