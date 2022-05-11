Global Bioprocess Containers Market valued at $3 Billion is set to witness an exponential growth of 27% in the upcoming 5 years

Medi-Tech Insights: Advantages of ready-to-use single-use bioprocess container systems, growing biologics & vaccines market, and increasing biopharmaceutical R&D are the key factors driving the growth of the global bioprocess containers market.

Bioprocess Containers (BPCs) are ready-to-use single-use flexible container systems for important liquid handling applications in biopharmaceutical and biomanufacturing operations.

Advantages of Ready-To-Use Single-Use Bioprocess Container Systems Fuels Its Demand

Single-use technology (SUT) products are widely accepted for the manufacturing of vaccines and biologics. The key benefits that are driving its demand are as follows:

Operationa l Benefits & Reduced Risk of Cross-Contamination: Bioprocess container systems reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Moreover, the elimination of cleaning-in-place and sterilization-in-place (CIP/SIP) systems reduce setup, maintenance, and validation times, thereby enabling increased output.

Bioprocess container systems reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Moreover, the elimination of cleaning-in-place and sterilization-in-place (CIP/SIP) systems reduce setup, maintenance, and validation times, thereby enabling increased output. Ready I ntegration: Bioprocess container components work well in all stages in the production of therapeutic biologics and vaccines.

Bioprocess container components work well in all stages in the production of therapeutic biologics and vaccines. Reducti on in Cost of Goods Sold (COG S ): Bioprocess container systems reduce capital investment and labour costs, which in turn leads to a reduction in COGS.

Bioprocess container systems reduce capital investment and labour costs, which in turn leads to a reduction in COGS. Scalability: Bioprocess container systems are well suited for use from benchtop to production scale processes.

High Development & Manufacturing Costs of Biologics Coupled with Its Patent Expiry Likely to Drive the Demand of Single-Use Bioprocessing Technologies

Biologics currently hold nearly half of the pharmacological market for oncology. By 2023, patents on nearly 20 oncology biologics are expected to expire. Patent expiry of biologics is expected to result in a rise in the R&D of biologics, and a turn shift of biologics from the pipeline stage to commercial production.

The development of biologics including cell & gene therapies and therapeutic vaccines demand high sterility and therefore biologics are increasingly being manufactured using single-use equipment and consumables.

As the development and manufacturing costs of biologics are very high, several biopharmaceutical manufacturers are incorporating single-use bioprocessing technologies into their development processes.

“Biopharmaceutical manufacturers use a range of bioprocess containers (BPCs) during the production and storage of biopharmaceuticals. The trend of “single-use” or “disposable” BPC technologies in the biopharmaceutical industry enables greater flexibility and better use of production facilities that are increasingly designed for multiple products.” - Senior Director, Leading Bioprocess Container (BPC) Manufacturer, United States

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Bioprocess Containers Market

The global bioprocess containers market is marked by key players such as Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), and others.

Explore Detailed Insights on Bioprocess Containers Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/bioprocess-containers-market/

