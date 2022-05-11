2D Chromatography Market Statistical Forecasts 2028 includes Competitive Landscape, Key Trends and Regional Data

Emergen Research Logo

Rising concerns regarding food safety and sanitation is a major factor boosting revenue growth of the global 2D chromatography market

D Chromatography Market Size – USD 33.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trend –Technological advancements in field of biotechnology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 2D chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 60 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global 2D chromatography market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising research and development activities by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, rapid development in petroleum industry, and increasing applications of 2D chromatography techniques. 2D chromatography is used to isolate, identify, and quantify various components of a complex mixture.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

2D chromatography is a chromatographic technique that separates the injected sample by passing it through two independent separation stages. A chromatographic system contains flow controller, sample injector, columns, column oven, compound detector and a computer screen for data acquisition, and analysis. There are mainly two categories of two-dimensional separation, gas chromatography and liquid chromatography. The broad application areas of 2D chromatography are drug development, environmental analysis, forensic science drug abuse testing, and others.

In addition, rising life science research, innovations in 2D chromatography technique, rising government focus on forensic science drug abuse testing, and rapid development in petroleum industry are some factors expected to positively impact 2D chromatography market revenue growth over the forecast period. 2D gas chromatography segment revenue is expected to register a 6.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid developments in the oil industry, increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution, and rising food safety concerns.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2D Chromatography Market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the 2D Chromatography market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis.

𝟐𝐃 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑:

2D Gas chromatography segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributed to increasing global concerns regarding environmental pollution, rapid developments in oil industry, and stringent government regulations regarding food safety globally. Gas chromatography in two dimensions (GC×GC) is a strong separation technology that allows for high separation resolution and offers a high range of sensitivity in environmental studies, flavor, fragrance, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, and forensic science.

𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 :

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period attributed to increasing number of cancer research laboratories due to rise in incidences of cancer, ongoing technological advancements in biopharma, rising R&D investments by pharma and biotech companies and growing affordability in medical services owing to favorable medical insurance coverage.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period due increasing adoption of advanced techniques in healthcare industry, increasing government focus on drug development research activities and rising number of biotech and biopharma companies. Further, robust presence of key players in the region and advances in 2D chromatographic techniques are some other factors expected to contribute to market growth in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 Agilent Technologies, LECO, Waters, Shimadzu, Restek, SepSolve Analytical, Merck, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟐𝐃 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

2D Gas Chromatography

2D Liquid Chromatography

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Life Science Research

Food and Beverage Testing

Environmental Analysis

Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Cancer Research Laboratories

Agriculture and Food Industries

Specialty Clinics

Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global 2D Chromatography Market , along with a comprehensive 2D Chromatography market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

