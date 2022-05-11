Medical Wearable Market Size, Future Trends, Emerging Growth factors and Regional Forecast to 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Medical Wearable Market Size – USD 7.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.5%

The growing demand for remote patient monitoring and home healthcare devices will drive the demand for the medical wearable market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, the global medical wearable market size was USD 7.37 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 34.89 Billion by 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027. An increase in the infiltration of smartphones, along with a rise in the number of smartphone-based healthcare applications, is driving the market for the medical wearables market. Moreover, the preference of healthcare providers for wireless connectivity and surge in the incidence of diseases, such as diabetes, chronic pain, obesity, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cardiac disorders, will boost the market growth.

The growing demand for remote patient monitoring and home healthcare devices will drive the demand for the medical wearable market.The self-monitoring medical wearable devices will witness lucrative growth. The surge in the incidence of cardiac diseases and chronic diseases will impact the market positively. An increase in the penetration of 4G networks and growing demand for 5G connection will also augment the demand for the market.

The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The wristband and activity monitor segment held the largest share in the product segment. The medical alert wristbands and bracelets offer a much-needed safety blanket to people with allergies and other various conditions. It helps to make aware of ailments leading to more effective and faster emergency treatment.

A pulse oximeter is a lightweight, small device used to monitor the amount of oxygen carried in the body. This tool is attached painlessly to a patient’s fingertip to measure their pulse rate and amount of oxygen in the system.

Hospitals held the largest share in the medical wearable market. This is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

The market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Biotelemetry, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom, Inc.

Irhythm Technologies, Inc.

Masimo Corporation

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Patches

Wristband and Activity Monitors

Smartwatches

Others (Clothing, glasses, others)

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

ECG /Holter Heart Rate Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Blood Pressure Monitors

Multiparameter Trackers

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Monitoring Devices

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

