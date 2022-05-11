Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising expenditure to incorporate autonomous navigation technology in vessels is driving MASS market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 5.79 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends – High demand from Europe” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, Rising adoption of autonomous ships to minimize accidents and incidents as a result of human error and increasing human safety are driving global MASS market revenue growth. Reduced operational costs, reduced number of onboard crew members, and lower cost of deploying crew on shore, reduced use of air conditioning and need for mass crew safety equipment are key factors driving market growth. Moreover, minimization of human errors is another advantage of MASS, and use of this system can lower potential number of accidents as well as reduce financial losses. Autonomous ships, which are low-manned or unmanned, reduce people’s exposure to risk at sea.

The Global Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/900

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships market along with crucial statistical data about the Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Major players in the market report include Rolls-Royce PLC, General Electric, Kongsberg Gruppen, Mitsui Group, NYK Line, Honeywell International Inc, Samsung Group, Korean Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) Co. Ltd., Praxis Automation Technology B.V., and Det Norske Veritas Holding AS.

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

In October 2020, Kongsberg Gruppen, which is an international supplier of high technology systems, signed a deal with China Merchants Group. This contract specified that Kongsberg would supply maneuvering and propulsion systems for construction of two RoPax, which are two roll-on and roll-off (ro-ro) vessels. These vessels are under construction for Finnlines Plc. This contract is worth USD 13.6 million. Kongsberg Gruppen would install systems on RoPax vessels.

Defense segment revenue is expected to register significantly rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing defense spending on security and surveillance. Autonomous ships are incorporated with tools and systems, such as radar, sensors, Automatic Identification System (AIS), and Global Positioning System (GPS). More advanced technologies and solutions are enabling ships to be increasingly more capable of sailing without human intervention. Additionally, autonomous ships have capacity to detect obstacles and can avoid collisions by re-routing.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/900

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global MASS market on the basis of autonomy, ship type, end-use, propulsion, and region:

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Fully Autonomous

Partial Autonomous

Remote Operations

𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Commercial

Defense

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Line fit

Retro fit

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Fully Electric

Hybrid

Conventional

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/900

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metastatic-urothelial-carcinoma-market

mHealth Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mhealth-market

Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diabetic-ketoacidosis-market

Point of Care Testing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/point-of-care-testing-market

Injectable Drug Delivery Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/injectable-drug-delivery-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Market Size Worth USD 14.08 Billion in 2030