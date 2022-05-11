“Go Get It” is a New Book about Obliterating Self-Doubt
The latest book by author and designer, Matt Hood, teaches you how to become the best version of yourself by overcoming your biggest obstacle: yourself.
The latest book by author and designer, Matt Hood, teaches you how to become the best version of yourself by overcoming your biggest obstacle: yourself.
We all have shortcomings and failures, so many of which can be blamed on our anxieties and self-doubts. Everyday negativity and fear of failure keep people from career advancements, successful relationships, and even happiness. “Go Get It” offers actionable steps to overcome self-doubt and live the life you want.
If the title sounds blunt that was no accident, Hood explains.
“I wanted to keep it simple, and one of the phrases that I write in my journal often is just ‘go get it,’ go get whatever it is you want or you’re after for yourself, which is the core theme of the book.
“For most of us, what holds us back is either nonsense we tell ourselves or nonsense we get from someone else, and it's these little things holding us back,” said Hood.
So many self-help books hit the shelves and demand a daunting amount of external tasks from readers before they can reach their goals. It’s intimidating, many don’t know where to begin and so they never start. “Go Get It” teaches readers they possess the tools they need to succeed, and it teaches them how to apply them. “Go Get It” distills reaching your full potential into 10 key areas Hood has personally used to strengthen his life.
The book is short and punchy, it tells you just where to begin your journey of growth and how to start. “Go Get It” will drive you to first think about your life and place you firmly on the path of where you want to go. Hood packs “Go Get It” with ways to sharpen your strength, skills, and focus to equip readers with all the tools they need and a new sense of purpose.
“The truth is that you are probably capable of a lot more than you think. It seems so simple on paper but exercising your capabilities and sticking to a course to pull the most out of yourself is where the rubber meets the road. Along with this, readers will get A LOT of foundational material on how to pursue their purpose and begin going after what they want,” said Hood.
Tried and tested advice, Hood packed “Go Get It” with his life experience; what he’s learned from others, what he’s learned through his success, and what he’s learned the hard way through his own failures. Hood wrote “Go Get It” after discovering a universality in the human condition: we all make the same mistakes, and many do so over and over.
“I’ve made mistakes just like everyone else and the more I’ve gone out in the world, I realized most people make the same mistakes, the context is just different,” said Hood. “I wanted to share with others what seems to be the common themes and experiences we all go through. This book is written and designed for humans.”
Hood made a career change to pursue his passion for design and now runs his own company. It’s the kind of life-changing decision you can only make by getting over your negativity. Now Hood lives his true life, creating art, designing, and writing, his life-long passions.
“It’s funny what I loved as a kid seems to be coming full circle, which is also an underlying theme in the book. You’ll have to grab a copy to see what I mean.
“The choice is now yours to make, get the book and get it together …your true life is waiting for you. Go get it.”
To learn more about Matt’s work or to buy the book, please visit www.mhoodmind.com/gogetit-book
