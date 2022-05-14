M&M International Running St. Aidan’s Church Campaign
The faith-based fundraising organization is managing and supporting the church’s “Strong Roots, New Season” campaign
Since the fundraiser kicked off on January 16, “Strong Roots, New Season” has already raised over $500,000, exceeding their goal.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&M International, a faith-based fundraising organization based in Toronto, is managing and supporting St. Aidan’s in the Beach “Strong Roots, New Season” campaign to raise critical funds for expanding their ministry and outreach capabilities.
— Martha Asselin
St. Aidan's in the Beach is a large church located in Toronto’s “The Beaches” neighbourhood with a mission “to know Christ and to make Him known.” With a focus on community and connection, St. Aidan's is dedicated to being a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for everyone. Their “Strong Roots, New Season” fundraising campaign is meant to help them continue fulfilling their mission for decades to come.
In 2013, the church embarked on an innovative plan to redevelop, repair, and renovate their building. Their efforts, combined with the financial support of their parishioners, resulted in an environmentally efficient, accessible, and flexible building ensuring St. Aidan's could continue welcoming the Beach's community.
As of 2022, critical elements of their plan exceed the scope of their initial renovations and remain unfunded. The “Strong Roots, New Season” campaign will address further repairs and expand their ministry and outreach, helping them achieve their vision.
Since the fundraiser kicked off on January 16, “Strong Roots, New Season” has already raised over $500,000, exceeding their goal. The projected total costs of the campaign’s five core initiatives are $750,000, with $250,000 earmarked to come from the church’s operating surplus and endowment fund.
If these costs stay in line with the estimates quoted, St. Aidan’s expects they will need to use less of their church operating surplus and/or endowment fund over time to complete the work, allowing them to redirect their church operating surplus/endowment fund to other essential church activities over the coming years.
Learn more about the fundraiser as well as St. Aidan’s core initiatives for this campaign here: https://www.strongrootsnewseason.com/. Martha Asselin of M&M International can be reached for further questions, comments, or information at +1 (416) 845-7025. Learn more about M&M International here.
Martha Asselin
M&M International
+1 416-845-7025
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other