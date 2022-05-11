Royal Navy Assists 221 Would-be Immigrants, Mostly Sub-Saharans

MOROCCO, May 11 - Coast guards of the Royal Navy, operating in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, provided assistance on May 2-8, 2022, to a total of 221 would-be immigrants, mostly sub-Saharans, including women and children, military sources said.

The would-be immigrants recovered, including 18 bodies, set sail onboard makeshift boats and jet skis, while some others ventured to swim.

The people rescued received first aid on board the units of the Royal Navy before being transported to the nearest ports of the Kingdom, then handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual procedures, added the military source.

The bodies were transferred to nearby hospital morgues.

MAP 09 mai 2022