Indian Online Food Delivery Market Analysis 2022-2027: Revenue Statistics, Industry Share, Size and Business Opportunity

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The growth of online food delivery in India is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 28.9% during 2022-2027.

Online food delivery refers to the process of ordering food online using an application or a website. These platforms allow their customers to create an account for frequent and convenient ordering. They also provide filters and different paying methods, such as cash on delivery, debit/credit card and net banking. In India, the food delivery market has been reshaped with rapid growth in digital technology. The food technology companies have now made their presence in more than 500 cities in the country with the aim to reduce errors, labor expenses, long queues and waiting time and offer transparency and convenience in the online order placing and delivery process.

Key Players Included in Indian Online Food Delivery Market Research Report:

• Zomato

• Swiggy

• Foodpanda

• Bundl Technologies

• Fasso’s

• Domino’s

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the changing lifestyle and eating habits of consumers. This, coupled with hectic life schedules and inflating disposable income is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for ready-to-eat and packaged foods is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, rising digitalization and increasing penetration of smartphones are escalating the market growth. The rapid outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic has favored market growth due to the contactless delivery services introduced by some of the leading players like Swiggy, Zomato, Domino’s, Pizza Hut, and others. Other factors, including the rising working population, rapid urbanization, and growing online consumer base are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the market share

• Market Segmentation by platform type, business model, and payment method.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for India Online Food Delivery Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform Type:

• Mobile Applications

• Websites

Breakup by Business Model:

• Order Focused

• Logistics Based

• Full-Service

Breakup by Payment Method:

• Online

• Cash on Delivery (COD)

Regional Insights:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

TOC for the India Online Food Delivery Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• India Online Food Delivery Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

