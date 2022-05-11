Frogmore hosts Topping Out Ceremony at ‘Ruby Zoe’ hotel development
Ruby Hotel represents the latest redevelopment in Frogmore’s Notting Hill Gate acquisition
We’re thrilled to be celebrating this milestone with Ruby Hotels and delighted to help the Ruby Group grow its portfolio of hotels across London.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frogmore hosted a Topping Out Ceremony at its 173-bedroom ‘Ruby Zoe’ hotel development on Notting Hill Gate. Located within one of London’s most affluent and desirable boroughs, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, this is the latest redevelopment of the 3.11-acre estate which was acquired by Frogmore in 2015.
— Jo Allen
The real estate investment manager was joined at the ceremony by Matthew Balon, Head of Design, Stefanie Michele, Group Director of Construction and Jorge Lopez, Group Director Architecture from Ruby Hotel Group.
The addition of the Ruby Zoe hotel to Notting Hill Gate reflects Frogmore’s ability to identify and strategically capitalise upon the growth potential of well-located assets.
Construction of the hotel started in August 2021 with contractor Gilbert-Ash targeting practical completion in Q1 2023. Completion of the main structural frame of the hotel marks a major milestone in the delivery of the project. Ruby Zoe, the second Ruby Group hotel to be launched in the UK, is on course to open in Q1 2023.
The new hotel over, basement, ground floor and six upper floors has been designed by Squire and Partners to achieve a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating. Located approximately 250m from Notting Hill Gate tube station, the hotel will be well positioned for public transport across London.
Jo Allen, Chief Executive for Frogmore, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating this milestone with Ruby Hotels and delighted to help the Ruby Group grow its portfolio of hotels across London. We hope that Ruby Zoe is a welcome addition to the vibrant Notting Hill community, with the hotel bar and café reactivating the street frontage.”
Matthew Balon, Head of Design at Ruby Hotels said: “The creation of high-quality local jobs was an important consideration in the planning case for Notting Hill Gate. The contractor Gilbert-Ash employed a number of neighborhood residents for the build project and with the development now topping out, we’re a step closer to recruiting for new roles at Ruby Zoe. Our approach is always to recruit locally and we hope that many in the area will be interested in applying. We are excited to be sharing this phenomenal space with our guests and the community. Notting Hill Gate has provided us with so much inspiration for Ruby Zoe. We look forward to stepping into our role as the new living room of the neighborhood.”
Damien McKenna, Contracts Manager, Gilbert-Ash commented: “This has been a challenging project due to the restricted access and proximity to neighbouring residential properties. Working in partnership with Frogmore we have managed the enabling and demolition phase of the works, construction of the new concrete frame and have now commenced the internal fit out with little impact on our neighbours and the surrounding premises. This continues to be an enjoyable project and we are delighted to have reached this momentous milestone in the completion of the concrete frame. It is fantastic to see this being celebrated by Frogmore and the wider project team and we look forward to delivering a high quality finished hotel which will enhance the Notting Hill Gate area”.
About Frogmore
Frogmore is a UK-focused, fully integrated real estate investment manager. Founded in 1961, Frogmore has 60 years’ experience of investing in UK commercial real estate. The firm specialises in income producing assets with active real estate asset management potential, property refurbishment and selective development opportunities; to drive performance in line with return expectations and risk limits.
Based in London with a team of 30 people, Frogmore carries out all aspects of origination, asset management, property development and debt finance in-house. The current senior team has vast experience and recognition in the marketplace; and has carried out over £7bn of transactions since 1995 through their strong network of relationships.
For more information about Frogmore, please visit www.frogmore.co.uk.
About Notting Hill Gate Estate
Since acquiring the Notting Hill Gate Estate in 2015, formed of four mixed use buildings, Frogmore has invested significantly to refurbish, reclad and extend the office accommodation, while improving the tenant mix in the retail units to enhance the local convenience offer for local residents, workers and tourists. The redevelopments to-date have achieved BREEAM ratings of Excellent or Very Good. New commercial tenants include The Office Group, Ovo Energy, food supermarket Marks and Spencer, Leon, Paul, Nero, Crush, Notting Hill Coffee Club, Waitrose, Tesco, Boots, McDonalds and Danish bakery Ole and Steen.
About Ruby Hotels
The Munich-based Ruby Group under the leadership of founder and CEO Michael Struck is breaking new ground with its Lean Luxury philosophy. With a lean organisational structure and concentration on the essentials, Ruby succeeds in creating a contemporary, affordable form of luxury for modern, cost and style-conscious customers. Founded in 2013, the Group already operates fourteen Ruby hotels, with a further 19 hotels under construction or in the planning phase. Ruby is expanding into Asia with the joint venture Ruby Asia, founded in 2018. Ruby also offers Ruby Workspaces in Munich, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf – perfectly equipped workplaces and a creative atmosphere with access to an inspiring office community. Financially strong partners support Ruby’s expansion. ECE Group; the Austrian Soravia Group; Franger Investment, a German family office; Ocean Link, a private equity fund; the entrepreneur Michael Hehn, and Michael Struck jointly hold the company shares.
