Development Security and Operations Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends & Growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) market size reached USD 2.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing adoption of DevSecOps among organizations for strengthening brand image and improving customer loyalty will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. DevSecOps provides enterprises with the assurance that their apps are as safe as feasible. While no app is completely secure, DevSecOps deployment ensures that cybersecurity is the main focus of all development activities. Companies can use this approach to gain more confidence in the apps, as well as strengthen the brand image and improve customer loyalty. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, challenges in implementing DevSecOps solutions is a key factor expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period.

The Development Security and Operations Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Development Security and Operations market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Development Security and Operations market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Development Security and Operations market.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Development Security and Operations market.

Key Highlights from the Report

Solution segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of DevSecOps solutions across various enterprises for ensuring security and collaboration among development and operation teams.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for reducing Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and increasing scalability.

North America is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and Ca Technologies Inc. among others, in countries in the region.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ca Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Synopsys Inc., Fastly, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., and Qualys, Inc.

In June 2021, Synopsys Inc. announced the acquisition of Code Dx, which is a supplier of security risk management systems that automates and optimizes the detection, prioritization, and mitigation of software vulnerabilities. The acquisition not only contributes to expanding Synopsys' vision for application security capabilities, it additionally provides both clients and prospects with a clear picture of the organizational risk related to software security.

Emergen Research has segmented global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Energy

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

The Global Development Security and Operations Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Development Security and Operations market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

