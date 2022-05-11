Persevering Through Life’s Unique Challenges, One Step at a Time: ST KAL’s Stuns with Uplifting New Album
With a motivating tone underpinning his new record, ST KAL hopes to share a piece of his mind with a relatable, moving, and stunning new album, ‘A.L.I.V.E’.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spurring awareness regarding life’s many diverse faces, obstacles, and values, up-and-coming Rap prodigy, ST KAL is setting the stage for his memorable musical ethos. With the release of his stirring new album, ‘A.L.I.V.E’, the eclectic artist aims to build a platform amidst a young audience and deliver expressive and electric musical compositions.
ST KAL already has three albums to his name, and having recently curated his latest album, ‘A.L.I.V.E’, the artist hopes to craft a memorable and unique artistic imprint, using 14 amazing tracks.
Embarking on a journey that began with the ambition to release a string of impactful albums, ST KAL has gone from a teenager with dreams to an adult with realized goals. The artist’s scintillating tracks, “New Breed”, “New Bread 2”, and “Fearless” have all gained him notoriety as an independent emcee regionally.
With a talent that is burning, organic and raw, ST KAL draws from not only rappers who came before him such as Drake and Future, but also remains influenced by his own life’s trials and misfortunes. Enduring life’s countless challenging setbacks, the rising artist has several accolades to his name, having also created his own record label, CHOSEN1S.
“The motivation I have stems from the struggles and setbacks I have endured, but most importantly the birth of my daughter. I truly believe I am here to fulfill my purpose as the next rap/hip-hop superstar without a question,” says ST KAL regarding his musical journey.
Building on a formidable musical discography, ST KAL hopes to strike again with his upcoming 2022 release. Although the title is still under wraps, fans are going to get a hint of what to expect when the new music video “Respect” drops on May 22nd, 2022.
Download, buy, and stream the new album ‘A.L.I.V.E’ by ST KAL and follow him on social media for updates on new releases. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, reach out through the artist’s email and contact information.
ABOUT
A driven and promising Rap and Hip-Hop artist, ST KAL was born in Richmond, Virginia. ST KAL is no stranger to perseverance, having faced a myriad of challenges, obstructions, and hindrances on the road to success. Diligently writing new material every day, ST KAL hopes to build onto a dream that took root at a young age, but came close to being materialized in 2018, when he tapped into his skill of song writing.
A multi-dimensional, multi-talented artist, ST KAL has tried his hand and stunned audiences with both mainstream and street music. The dynamic artist has already been featured on DS Radio, Hype Magazine, Thisis50, and World Wrap Federation, and is now looking to reach more with his upcoming release, “respect.” Those interested in adding new hip-hop to their playlists, featuring ST KAL, or interviewing him can reach out via the information provided below.
