NFT-Game Ookeenga Has Announced INO on Liquidifty

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ookeenga , the next generation 3D multiplayer strategy by Cros Game Studio, will start its INO on Liqidifty marketplace on May 12, at 13:00 UTC. Cros Game Studio is based in Hanoi and has a team of 30 strong specialists, backed by impressive partners.



The team of Cros Game Studio have many Game-Tech awards, their results were tracked in the "Most downloaded apps" on App Store and Google Play, they participated in other top GameFi projects.

Ookeenga is a promising gaming project of this talented team. The studio invested heavily in 3D graphics so all the players will be impressed by each of the 80 mln characters and the whole fantasy world created in the game.

Why Ookeenga?

Ookeenga is translated as The Orange Smoke from the ancient language – it is a huge disaster that happened to the Glaik (The Sacred Forest) where insects evolved and built their civilization. After the Ookeenga all the insects were divided into two parties: the ruling tribe of Akhah (Pureblood) and the Ahika (Mixedblood).

The members of the Ahika tribe fight for freedom and want to overthrow Amoik – the Mother Insect and a leader of the noble Akhah clan – and her minions. Players will join the Ahika fight against the dictatorship of Amoik.

Players will drop the Troop Cards and Skill Cards from their own dashboard. The rules are rather simple: the game ends after three minutes or when one of the players beats the opponent's heroes or wipes out the main tower.

Every hero has its unique set of skills which can help to win more easily and faster. It is essential to choose the characters carefully so that the troops will be stronger.

Exclusive Genesis Heroes available within INO

Genesis Heroes are limited and will be available only for INO participants. It will be impossible to buy them afterwards or in game. They will hatch from Genesis Cocoons and have various rarity, which will be spread randomly from common to epic.

Common – Warriors with common skills and troops

Uncommon – about 1.5 times stronger than Warrior

Rare – about 2 times stronger than Warrior

Epic – about 2.5 times stronger than Warrior

Genesis Heroes are more powerful than Standard Heroes and will have benefits and extras for their owners: reduced costs for the building in Land, +5% to all base stats, raised success rate in Hero Enhancement

Ookeenga will place 30 000 Genesis Cocoons on Liquidifty marketplace with the price of only $50 for each cocoon, while the public price will be $100 per cocoon. Users can invest only $150 to start playing and get theri ROI turnaround in 22-25 days. Players will earn from breeding heroes, hunting monsters, questing dungeons, mining resources and owning land in Ookeenga's ever-expanding open world.

Participants of the INO will have a unique opportunity to get access to Minigame for tokens and rewards.

Click the link below to open the official page of the project on Liquidifty marketplace and know more about Ookeenga: https://app.liquidifty.io/@ookeenga .

