Provide Community Donates to Essex-Based LGBTQ+ Charity

Volunteers at The OutHouse Receive Provide Community's Donation

Colchester-based Provide Community has donated a grant of £2,000 to Essex-based LGBTQ+ charity, The OutHouse.

We offer an open, non-judgmental and inclusive environment for all who identify as LGBTQ+, and hope this donation can allow The OutHouse to continue delivering vital services to the LGBTQ+ community” — Karl Winchester, Chair of the LGBTQ+ network at Provide