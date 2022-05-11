Provide Community Donates to Essex-Based LGBTQ+ Charity
Colchester-based Provide Community has donated a grant of £2,000 to Essex-based LGBTQ+ charity, The OutHouse.
We offer an open, non-judgmental and inclusive environment for all who identify as LGBTQ+, and hope this donation can allow The OutHouse to continue delivering vital services to the LGBTQ+ community"COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Founded in 1979 in Colchester to help those suffering as a result of the AIDS/HIV crisis, The OutHouse remains Essex's only LGBTQ+ charity. As the only LGBTQ+ charity in the area, The OutHouse delivers a range of specialist services including one-to-one counselling, training, and support groups.
— Karl Winchester, Chair of the LGBTQ+ network at Provide
Founded in 1979 in Colchester to help those suffering as a result of the AIDS/HIV crisis, The OutHouse remains Essex’s only LGBTQ+ charity. As the only LGBTQ+ charity in the area, The OutHouse delivers a range of specialist services including one-to-one counselling, training, and support groups.
The OutHouse’s journey began as Colchester Gay Switchboard before they re-located to 19 East Hill in Colchester’s Town Centre. The charity provides a space where members of the LGBTQ+ community can support one another.
Karl Winchester, Chair of the LGBTQ+ network at Provide said, “As a Community Interest Company, supporting local charities such as The OutHouse, is integral to our mission. The OutHouse offers life-changing support and services for LGBTQ+ people of Essex.
At Provide we offer an open, non-judgmental, and inclusive environment for all who identify as LGBTQ+ and hope that this donation can allow The OutHouse to continue delivering vital services to the LGBTQ+ community.”
Dan Finch, Media Officer at The OutHouse said, “This donation means a great deal for The OutHouse. It always helps to have outside donors who are aware and supportive of the work we’re doing in Colchester. We’re absolutely delighted and incredibly grateful for the donation.”
“At The OutHouse this donation will be a massive help in funding our LGBTQ+ toolkit which includes items such as posters and flags, as well as binders for trans individuals. With this money, we’ll be able to take these materials and items to upcoming LGBTQ+ events.”
“One of the beautiful things we do at The OutHouse is that we’re absolutely dedicated to being a one-stop-shop for all LGBTQ+ people and this generous donation means a huge amount to The OutHouse. We couldn’t be more grateful.”
To find out more about The OutHouse visit https://theouthouse.org.uk/ or telephone 01206 871394.
