Provide Community Gives a Share of £120k to Local Causes
Colchester-based Provide Community has announced the donation of £120,000 to 30 Essex-based charities and community groups.
As a social enterprise, supporting the hard work of local charities and investing in the communities we serve is core to our mission.”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its latest community initiative, Provide asked more than 1000 staff to nominate local causes they felt deserved a donation from a pot of £120,000.
A panel of Provide’s Council of Governors selected 30 recipients to receive awards of between £500 and £5000. The awards cover a wide range of charities and community groups across Essex and beyond.
The organisation plans to send the colleague who nominated each organisation to deliver cheques from Provide Community in person.
Having donated over three million pounds in funding and match funding to charities, education and community organisations since 2011, Provide Community has consistently supported the communities it serves through charitable giving.
Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive at Provide Community commented, “As a social enterprise supporting the hard work of local charities and investing in the communities we serve is core to our mission. It is an important reminder that our organisation’s values of care and compassion are best reflected through our colleagues.”
Nicola Yarnall, Chair of the Council of Governors, commented “As Chair of the Council of Governors, I feel extremely privileged to be representing our members and playing a role in the team that decides where this phase of charitable giving will go. Being an employee-owned Community Interest Company enables us to go beyond our normal health and social care role and seeing the impact of that is truly heartening.”
