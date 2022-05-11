Childhood Cancer Survivorship Programs Invited to Apply for 2022 Champion's Prize

Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Accepts 2021 Survivorship Champion's Prize

These annual Children's Cancer Cause awards recognize groundbreaking work to improve the long-term outlook for survivors of childhood cancers.

We know the end of cancer therapy is only the beginning of the survivor's lifetime health journey.” — Dr. Karen Effinger, Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Cancer Cause is now accepting applications for the 2022 Survivorship Champion’s Prize. This annual award is presented to a group, program or institution making significant advances in programs and services to provide life-long health maintenance for survivors of pediatric cancers.

Established in 2020, the Survivorship Champion’s Prize has awarded a total of $50,000 in funds to prestigious survivorship programs around the country that are doing groundbreaking work to improve the long-term outlook for survivors. In 2020, the top Prize recipient was Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers Long-Term Survivor Program, and in 2021, the top award went to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Additional recognition awards were presented in the categories of program impact, collaboration, and scalability. More information about former award recipients can be found on the Children's Cancer Cause blog.

These awards recognize the importance of the unique challenges associated with the post-treatment services for survivors, especially as they transition to non-oncology adolescent and/or adult health care services. The Survivorship Champion’s Prize is a component of the Stewart Initiative for Childhood Cancer Survivors, an educational program of the Children’s Cancer Cause.

In 2022, Children's Cancer Cause will be making awards in two categories:

- Champion's Prize Award: $10,000

- Recognition Awards for 1) Program Impact; 2) Collaboration; and 3) Scalability: $5,000 each

Eligibility:

- A group or institution based in the United States that advances pediatric cancer survivorship through programs and services that offer a sustainable process for maintaining health;

- Applicant must be, or be part of, a 501(c)(3) non-profit institution or organization;

- Relevant work should be related to advancing survivorship care services for children, adolescents, and young adults; and

- The Prize recipient should have the ability to participate in a survivorship program hosted by CCC during the award year, such as an interview, advocacy event, webinar, or Capitol Hill briefing.

The deadline to apply is June 30, 2022.

The Champion’s Prize winner will be presented as part of the Children’s Cancer Cause event in New York City in November 2022.

To submit an application, please visit childhoodcancersurvivorship.org/champions-prize. If you have questions, contact Julie Taylor at jtaylor@childrenscause.org.