eLearning Partners Announces Open Enrollment for eLearning Simplified Academy

eLearning Partners, a company focused on developing learner-centric eLearning, online courses, and virtual trainings, is proud to launch the eLearning Simplified Academy.

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, CO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the eLearning market expands, approaching $240 billion in 2022, companies and individuals are looking for ways to take their knowledge and expertise and move it online. 


“The pandemic disrupted our lives in profound ways; it changed how we work, communicate, and learn. eLearning became not only a “wanna-have” but a “must-have” for many companies,” said Jonny Havey, Co-Founder of eLearning Partners.  

Over the years, eLearning Partners has worked with medium sized businesses and Fortune 500 companies, including Dish, WeWork, UrbanEd Academy, the U.S. Air Force, Cube, Merritt Aluminum Products, InitiativeOne, Connected Living, Village Demand, GeoTol, Health+Ed Solutions, and the CDC helping them create custom eLearning programs.

“eLearning Simplified Academy is the proprietary system we use to help our clients build their eLearning and online courses. Although creating an eLearning product may sound intimidating at first, it doesn’t have to be. In our course, we simplify the process so that you can follow it step by step to create a product your learners will love,” - said Jonny. 

The eLearning Simplified course consists of five milestones and 80+ microlearning video modules that take you from not knowing your target market or what your course should be about to launching and distributing a successful course. 

“The key is to develop a strategy for your technology, content, and distribution all at the same time and while focusing on your Learner,” - emphasized Jonny. 

The course also offers documents and worksheets to help you stay on track in your course creation process. By the time you finish the final module, you will successfully launch your online course or virtual training. 

If you would like to get a feel for what eLearning Simplified Academy has to offer, check out Free MasterClass eLearning Partners created for you. 

For more information on eLearning Partners, please visit their website: www.e-learningpartners.com

About eLearning Partners

eLearning Partners — formerly known as VP Legacies — is a company specializing in eLearning founded by Hector Simoudis and Jonny Havey. Over the last eight years, eLearning Partners has and continues to successfully deploy eLearning products 7x faster than the industry average with an 80% learner engagement — all due to our exceptional focus on the Learners and their needs. The company's clients range from small to mid-sized organizations that are looking to develop & launch their eLearning products — online courses, employee training, and entire Internal Universities.

Media Contact

Name: Hector Simoudis

Organization: eLearning Partners

Address: Chase Tower, 333 W Hampden Ave Suite #1010, Englewood, CO 80110

Email: info@e-learningpartners.com 

Phone: 720-507-7328

Website: https://www.e-learningpartners.com


