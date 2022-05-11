Indium Corporation Expands Presence in Malaysia With New Manufacturing Facility
Aims to grow presence in Southeast Asia
Indium’s move to establish presence in Malaysia cannot come at a more opportune time towards ramping up our economic recovery. ”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indium Corporation, a US-based global materials supplier to the electronics assembly and semiconductor packaging industries, announced its investment of RM250 million (USD57 million; BNM exchange rate USD1 = MYR 4.3845) today for its expansion in Malaysia with its new manufacturing facility for its advanced solder paste and engineered solder products set to be constructed in Penang.
The new Penang-based facility, which spans 37,500 square feet will manufacture finished products such as solder pastes, fluxes, and preforms. The facility is anticipated to commence operation in two (2) phases, with solder paste manufacturing by the end of 2022 and engineered materials manufacturing in 2023. The project is also anticipated to create 88 high-value new jobs.
This investment announcement coincides with the Trade and Investment Mission (TIM) to the USA led by YB. Dato’ Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI), which included a meeting with Indium Corporation representatives in Washington DC.
In welcoming Indium Corporation’s announcement, Dato' Seri Azmin said, “As the world gradually opens its international borders following the transition to endemicity, Indium’s move to establish presence in Malaysia cannot come at a more opportune time towards ramping up our economic recovery. This is particularly so towards furthering our strength in the electronics industry through the advancement of electronics materials solutions and its larger ecosystem. Indeed, this development provides a stepping stone for our local electronics industry, in line with our National Investment Aspirations (NIA) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. It is exciting that Indium is currently planning to leverage on Malaysia’s capabilities in manufacturing operations and has expressed intentions to establish a R&D innovation lab and training facility, signifying its confidence in the local ecosystem and Malaysia’s high-skilled talent. We look forward to this strategic partnership with Indium with its high value-added activities for mutually benefitting outcomes.
Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said “The establishment of Indium’s new production facility in Malaysia is a mark of confidence in the continuous sustainable growth of the Malaysian economy, particularly in the metal industry. Driven by our NIA and supported by Malaysia’s business-friendly policies, extensive infrastructure, robust support industries and talented workforce, MIDA continuously supports our investors in becoming prominent players within the global value chain, thereby strengthening our nation’s position as a global manufacturing hub, benefiting our local industry and people. Therefore, we are honoured that Indium, which supplies a crucial component within the value chain of our well-established electronics industry, has chosen to expand its presence here. We hope to see the company grow to greater heights in the years ahead.”
Indium Corporation’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Ross Berntson enthused, “Indium Corporation is proud to continue its more than 40-year history of doing business in Malaysia with this new manufacturing facility in Penang. Supported by Malaysia’s established supply chain ecosystem for the electronics industry, this new location will allow Indium Corporation to further improve lead times for deliveries while bringing us closer to our customers in the region. We’d also like to express our thanks to MIDA for their assistance with this project.”
Penang also houses the company’s Malaysia Tech Hub, a regional centre for the development of electronics assembly expertise and customer service, as well as a logistics and manufacturing support centre.
Indium Corporation produces a diverse range of solders and solder paste products engineered to provide a solution to new and emerging challenges in the printed circuit board assembly and semiconductor manufacturing market space. The following products will be manufactured at the new facility:
● Solder Paste: Indium Corporation’s Indium8.9HF Solder Paste Series is an award-winning, best all-around halogen-free paste that delivers superior printing and voiding performance.
● Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs): Indium Corporation is an industry leader in high-performance solder- and metal-based TIMs for a variety of applications.
● Die-Attach/Power Semiconductor: Indium Corporation’s proven, innovative material solutions for die-attach and power semiconductor applications are designed to increase productivity, performance, and efficiencies.
The company serves a vast array of high-tech and critical application sectors including automotive, defence, mobile, medical, power module, and thermal management.
