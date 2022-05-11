Submit Release
Williston Barracks/DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001362

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 5/10/2022 @ 1634 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Middlebury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release (3 Counts), Reckless Endangerment (2 Counts)

ACCUSED: Michael Perales

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 10, 2022 at approximately 1632 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks observed a vehicle conduct a "burn out" at the intersection of Three Mile Bridge Road and US Route 7 in the Town of Middlebury. The vehicle then entered onto US Route 7, into heavy commuter traffic, and fishtailed several times. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Michael Perales (24) of Shoreham, VT. Two juvenile passengers were also in the vehicle at the time of the incident. While speaking with Perales, Troopers detected signs of impairment and later screened him for driving under the influence. Perales was ultimately arrested for Gross Negligent Operation, DUI #2, Violation of Conditions, and Reckless Endangerment. Perales was later released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division on May 23, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 23, 2022 at 1230

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111

