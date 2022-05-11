Williston Barracks/DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001362
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 5/10/2022 @ 1634 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Middlebury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release (3 Counts), Reckless Endangerment (2 Counts)
ACCUSED: Michael Perales
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 10, 2022 at approximately 1632 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks observed a vehicle conduct a "burn out" at the intersection of Three Mile Bridge Road and US Route 7 in the Town of Middlebury. The vehicle then entered onto US Route 7, into heavy commuter traffic, and fishtailed several times. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Michael Perales (24) of Shoreham, VT. Two juvenile passengers were also in the vehicle at the time of the incident. While speaking with Perales, Troopers detected signs of impairment and later screened him for driving under the influence. Perales was ultimately arrested for Gross Negligent Operation, DUI #2, Violation of Conditions, and Reckless Endangerment. Perales was later released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division on May 23, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 23, 2022 at 1230
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111