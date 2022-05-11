Williston Barracks/DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, VCOR

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 10, 2022 at approximately 1632 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks observed a vehicle conduct a "burn out" at the intersection of Three Mile Bridge Road and US Route 7 in the Town of Middlebury. The vehicle then entered onto US Route 7, into heavy commuter traffic, and fishtailed several times. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Michael Perales (24) of Shoreham, VT. Two juvenile passengers were also in the vehicle at the time of the incident. While speaking with Perales, Troopers detected signs of impairment and later screened him for driving under the influence. Perales was ultimately arrested for Gross Negligent Operation, DUI #2, Violation of Conditions, and Reckless Endangerment. Perales was later released on citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court-Criminal Division on May 23, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.