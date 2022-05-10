COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared tree nuts (cashew & pistachio)
- Company Name:
- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk non-dairy frozen dessert
Company Announcement
BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 10, 2022 -- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily recalling 2,185 frozen 14 oz pints of its non-dairy frozen dessert product "Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk” because it may contain undeclared specific trace of allergens (tree nuts – cashews and pistachios). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific types of allergen (e.g., peanuts, tree nuts {chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, cashews}, eggs, and sulfites) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The recalled products are distributed nationally in retail stores. The product comes in a 14 ounce white package with orange lettering and an orange lid. The product is marked with lot #21V194 and a best by date of 1/13/2023 which are both displayed on the bottom of the pint. The recall does not apply to any other lot marking, best by date, or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products.
The recall was voluntarily initiated after it was discovered due to a customer complaint, who experienced a reaction, that the lot contains the undeclared tree nuts and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. The cause of the contamination is being investigated.
Retailers who are in possession of the product are urged to, in this order, stop sales and distribution immediately, contain and isolate the lot, and contact Van Leeuwen Ice Cream immediately for verification and disposal instructions. Consumers who have purchased the impacted lot should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to Kate Alberswerth, kate@vanleeuwenicecream.com or 718.701.1630 between the hours of 9:00 – 5:00 EST.