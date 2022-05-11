Battlefield Earth: Four Decades ─ Two Master Craftsmen

Letter of recognition honoring master craftsmen Frank Frazetta and L. Ron Hubbard presented by Frazetta daughter Holly Frazetta and granddaughter Sara Frazetta.

Author Representative Emily Goodwin receives 40th anniversary recognition from Frank Frazetta daughter, Holly, and granddaughter, Sara.

Certificate presented by the Frazetta Girls at the Frank Frazetta Museum in recognition of the 40th anniversary of Battlefield Earth that Frazetta painted the cover art for.

Certificate presented by the Frazetta Girls at the Frank Frazetta Museum in recognition of the 40th anniversary of Battlefield Earth.

Letter of recognition honoring master craftsmen Frank Frazetta and L. Ron Hubbard presented by Frazetta daughter Holly Frazetta and granddaughter Sara Frazetta.

In a fusion of creativity, a legendary author and an out-of-this-world artist created enduring masterpieces that will live on into the future.”
— The Frazetta Girls (Holly and Sara)
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just as master storyteller L. Ron Hubbard called Frank Frazetta the King of Illustrators and cherished his work, Frazetta long loved the tales by L. Ron Hubbard.

So it was that in 1982, L. Ron Hubbard commissioned Frazetta to capture the spirit of the novel “Battlefield Earth” on canvas.

And now, four decades later, both international bestselling novel “Battlefield Earth” and the iconic piece, “Man: The Endangered Species,” are part of science fiction history.

On the opening day of the Frank Frazetta Museum at his home in Boca Grande, FL, earlier this year, his daughter Holly Frazetta and granddaughter Sara Frazetta presented a framed letter of recognition honoring the 40th anniversary. “In a fusion of creativity, a legendary author and an out-of-this-world artist created enduring masterpieces that will live on into the future.”

Attendees of the grand opening also saw the pre-release of a never-before-shown 7-minute interview with the legendary artist titled “Advice from a Master: Frank Frazetta.”

Frazetta brought to life other evocative characters created by L. Ron Hubbard for his perennial bestselling books, including the Lieutenant for “Final Blackout” and the Countess Krak for MISSION EARTH. Many of his paintings also graced the covers of earlier Writers of the Future volumes, fitting as he was one of the Illustrator Contest’s first judges. A collection of fine art prints, numbered and signed by Frazetta, can be seen at The Frazetta Collection.

Frazetta wrote an article published in “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume VII” titled “Frank Frazetta: An Introduction,” where he stated, “You know, in an essay that ran in Volume Two of this series, L. Ron Hubbard said ‘What is good art?… Technical expertise itself adequate to produce an emotional impact.’ And if you realize that this washes out a vast amount of what’s called ‘art,’ but isn’t art, and if you realize this places a tremendous obligation on the artist, that’s right. We all have our limitations … but every once in a while, guys like me reach out and go far beyond what we accepted up until then as great and wonderful. Like the four-minute mile. ‘Can’t be done, can’t be done,’ we said for years. Then somebody does it, and suddenly everybody feels they can do it.”

For more information on Frank Frazetta, visit www.writersofthefuture.com/frank-frazetta-an-introduction/

For more information on L. Ron Hubbard, visit www.writersofthefuture.com/about-l-ron-hubbard/

John Goodwin
Galaxy Press
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Award Presentation by the Frazetta Girls in Boca Grande, FL

You just read:

Battlefield Earth: Four Decades ─ Two Master Craftsmen

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Goodwin
Galaxy Press
+1 323-466-3310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
Battlefield Earth: Four Decades ─ Two Master Craftsmen
Battlefield Earth Kicks Off Its 40th Anniversary with Public Librarians
Winners Announced for the 38th Annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards
View All Stories From This Author