Resurgence Tennessee Set to Become Top Tennessee Alcohol and Drug Rehab Facility

Resurgence Tennessee, based in Fayetteville, TN, is happy to announce that the new ownership is set to fully revitalizing the priority and purpose of their facility with the goal of becoming the top Tennessee alcohol and drug rehabs facility in Tennessee or throughout the United States. With their fully accredited facility, medical detox and their experienced staff, they are ready to provide help to each and every client and offer them the best possible chance at long lasting recovery from any type of alcohol or drug use. Their addiction experts are appropriate for alcohol use disorders, offering medication assisted treatment and medical detox, with mental health professionals ready to help with even the most complex situations for dual diagnosis clients.

They want to point out that alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is a long-term brain disorder that is associated with compulsive alcohol consumption and suffering from an adverse mental condition when not able to drink alcohol. Determining the root cause of addiction is considered to be the most important component of therapy. Furthermore, there are a number of variables that influence the disorder, and some of these variables may be linked to the environment, mental disorders, including the genetics of the individuals.

In the Tennessee alcohol rehab treatment offered by Resurgence Tennessee, addiction specialists perform a thorough assessment of the patient to find out the state and severity of the disorder, including the evaluation of any additional interpersonal, psychiatric, or social problems. And as patients react to the treatment, a comprehensive and continuous plan is developed, adapted, and implemented. And once the patient has achieved a stable recovery in an inpatient or outpatient setting, their medical professionals will continue to be available to provide the necessary care to patients and their families.

During the first phase of alcohol addiction treatment, clients are evaluated to determine their current physical and psychological condition. Depending on their needs, they will either be asked to join detox or a therapy program. Detox is typically a challenging and difficult stage of treatment. Clients may suffer from highly unpleasant symptoms of withdrawal during the first few days after they have stopped drinking alcohol. During this period, alcohol detox specialists will provide medication to help relieve the pain and discomfort.

After detox, the client will usually go through inpatient alcohol treatment, which is one of the most popular treatment alternatives. Patients go to a facility where they are offered treatment and relaxation services. During the day, patients take part in various kinds of treatment and therapies, socialize, and focus on their recovery completely. It may also be preferred by patients who are employed and are unable to leave their jobs, or those who have kids or other important commitments. In the outpatient program, patients can visit any Resurgence Tennessee center for a short period of time, such as a certain number of hours at scheduled intervals, such as weekly or monthly meetings.

And finally, they offer outpatient treatment, which is usually provided for those who have completed inpatient treatment. This kind of treatment can cost very much less than inpatient treatment and it may also be appropriate for patients who are living in a housing therapy environment.

Established in 2017, Resurgence Tennessee serves as an evidence-based residential rehab program with 14 locations in California and one each in Tennessee and Texas. Every inpatient rehab facility offers 24-hour medical care where clients are closely supervised. They provide inpatient care, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), on-site medical detox, rational emotive behavior therapy (REBT), eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) trauma treatment, dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), life skills training, family therapy, trauma-informed care, SMART recovery groups, and gender-specific treatment. Their treatment teams are composed of medical professionals, licensed therapists, trained addiction specialists, and certified addiction counselors, with a board of directors overseeing everyone to ensure compliance.

