New Croatian Billboards Capitalize on Elon Musk Tweets In Inventive Marketing Campaign
Subscription management company Revuto is using billboards in the Croatian capital of Zagreb to encourage people to take charge of their subscriptions
Whether you agree with Elon Musk or not, the bottom line is we shouldn't be paying for anything less than good, quality content and the features we actually use.”ZAGREB, CROATIA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A subscription management startup in Zagreb is trying to persuade people to take control of their subscriptions and only pay for quality content by reminding them of a recent Elon Musk tweet.
In that tweet, Elon Musk said that Netflix is losing subscribers because 'the woke mind virus' is making it ‘unwatchable.' Four billboards that emerged Thursday show photoshopped tweets of Elon Musk saying he will pay for everyone's Netflix subscriptions until Netflix becomes cool again.
The text reads: “Next I'm buying Revuto (the subscription management company) and making Netflix free until it becomes cool again.”
Zeljko Hudoletnjak conceived of the campaign after Elon Musk took it to Twitter and labeled Netflix as too 'woke' following the streaming service's poor results. Hudoletnjak also recognised the excitement around Twitter when the company announced it had accepted Elon Musk’s 44 billion dollar buyout deal.
With this in mind, Hudoletnjak wanted to help his longtime friend Vedran Vukman, CEO of Revuto, to figure out a marketing strategy and help Revuto find its voice among the fintech giants.
“Whether you agree with Elon Musk or not, the bottom line is we shouldn't be paying for anything less than good, quality content and the features we actually use,” said Hudoletnjak.
The campaign will run through May 2022 to raise brand awareness. There are already 350.000 registered people using the Revuto app and it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. The aim is to begin shipping Revuto credit cards in September.
To learn more about Revuto, visit https://www.revuto.com.
