Athens Man Charged with Aggravated Arson

McMINN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the Etowah Police and Fire departments, has resulted in the indictment of an Athens man, charged with aggravated arson.

Around 3 p.m. on December 29, 2021, police and fire investigators responded to a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex on 5th Street in Etowah. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set, and developed information that identified Aaron Harris as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

On April 19th, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Aaron Dayne Harris (DOB 09/15/1985) with one count of Aggravated Arson. On April 21st, he was served with that charge while in the McMinn County Jail on an unrelated charge. His bond was set at $200,000.

