Reports Lead to Safest Ultra Music Festival in Miami History

SaferWatch Ultra 2022

Ultra Music Festival 2022 was the safest festival in Miami history. Attendees utilized the SaferWatch app to report incidents to law enforcement in real-time.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 170,000 people gathered in the beautiful city of Miami, Florida for the 2022 Ultra Music Festival. Since 1999, the annual event has provided music lovers a place to gather and enjoy electronic music and elite DJs.

In previous years, law enforcement officers were forced to perform over a hundred arrests during the course of the festival. These incidents generally involved people trying to unlawfully enter the festival and/or drug use. The high level of crime resulted in warranted safety concerns for festival-goers.

Miami’s 2022 Ultra Music Festival was an entirely different scene boasting a historical record low number of arrests. This year’s festival implemented several new safety measures and precautions to provide festival attendees with a significantly safer event. Several law enforcement agencies were present at Ultra along with hundreds of police officers and security personnel to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

Festival attendees were encouraged to utilize the SaferWatch application to report an emergency and non-emergency incidents as they occurred. Once reported, SaferWatch immediately notified security and law enforcement of the user’s location and the nature of the incident.

Dozens of reports were made over the course of the festival reporting suspicious activity in real-time to security. The application allows for two-way communication between festival attendees and security often preventing incidents before they occur.

The SaferWatch application streamlined security processes by empowering attendees to send texts, images, and video content of any suspicious behavior. SaferWatch is the official See Something, Say Something app of The Ultra Music Festival.

More About SaferWatch

SaferWatch provides communication between users, security officers, and local law enforcement to prevent and report incidents in real-time. SaferWatch protects the public and serves a wide range of industries.

SaferWatch Partners With:

• Hospitals

• Law Enforcement

• K-12 Students and Staff

• College Campuses

• Airports

• Public Venues

SaferWatch protects neighborhoods throughout the nation by providing the tools that communities need to report any concerning incidents. The SaferWatch application also provides additional features, including personal safety measures that allow users to check in with family and friends. To learn more about partnering with SaferWatch, visit the website.