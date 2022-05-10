Sports Compression Clothing Market Valuation Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 5% And Reach US$ 7.2 Bn By 2032 End
North America is likely to account for more than 60% of the demand for sports compression clothingUNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sports Compression Clothing market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Sports Compression Clothing
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sports Compression Clothing. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Sports Compression Clothing Market across various industries and regions.
What are the Prominent Driving Factors of Sports Compression Clothing?
Integration of exercising into daily fitness regimes of lifestyle users, and increase in replacement of gym wear by compression wear are likely to foster market growth for compression wear and shapewear products in regions like North America and Europe. The compression wear & shapewear market analysis displays that the advent of fitness institutions and increasing engagement of consumers with healthy lifestyles will expand the market size throughout the forecast period.
Recent developments in fabrics incorporated into compression & shapewear have augmented the growth of this market. Technologies such as bonding and laser cutting have transformed shapewear by removing seams, hems, and bulky fastenings. Lycra, neoprene, spandex, and nylon are the generally used fabrics by creators. Enhanced fabrics are softer, more breathable, and possess toning properties.
Key Sports Compression Clothing Providers
Vim & Vigr
CW & X
Under Armor
Nike Inc.
VIRUS Performance
MudGear
Zensah
Pacterra Athletics
Brooks Sports Inc.
WOLACO
2XU
Asics
Adidas AG
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Global sports compression clothing demand to be valued at US$ 4.5 Bn by 2022-end
Sales of sports compression clothing to account for 60% of total market value in North America
Asia Pacific to experience a CAGR of 7% with regard to sports compression clothing sales through 2032
Sales via online retail channels to remain prevalent, accumulating 40% revenue
Compression shirts likely to accumulate 1/4th of global market value in 2022
“Rising consciousness about personal health and fitness has led to increased participation in sporting activities by consumers, thereby impelling demand for sports compression clothing in various forms,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.
In Feb 2021, NIKE, Inc. has acquired Datalogue, a leading data integration platform start-up based in New York. Datalogue is Nike’s latest acquisition to enable its consumer-led digital transformation.
In Feb 2022, Adidas- a German sporting goods giant has created a new collection, Formotion, inspired by shapewear that features graded zonal compression to sculpt and support a women’s distinct shape. The collection is targeted to active women of all shapes and sizes seeking comfortable performance wear for everything from Pilates to HIIT gym workouts.
Key Segments Covered in the Sports Compression Clothing Industry Survey
By Product Type
Sports Compression Shirts
Sports Compression Pants and Shorts
Sports Compression Sleeves
Sports Compression Socks
Sports Compression Tops
Others Sports Compression Clothing Types
By Activity
Sports Compression Clothing for Cycling
Sports Compression Clothing for Road Running
Sports Compression Clothing for Trail Running
Sports Compression Clothing for Triathlon
Sports Compression Clothing for Other Activities
By Sales Channel
Sports Compression Clothing Sales via Sports Variety Stores
Sports Compression Clothing Sales via Franchise Sports Stores
Sports Compression Clothing Sales via Online Retail
Sports Compression Clothing Sales via Other Sales Channels
Key Question answered in the survey of Sports Compression Clothing market report:
Sales and Demand of Sports Compression Clothing
Growth of Sports Compression Clothing Market
Market Analysis of Sports Compression Clothing
Market Insights of Sports Compression Clothing
Key Drivers Impacting the Sports Compression Clothing market
Which are the Key drivers impacted by Sports Compression Clothing market
Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Market Survey of Sports Compression Clothing
More Valuable Insights on Sports Compression Clothing Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Sports Compression Clothing, Sales and Demand of Sports Compression Clothing, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
