Top Real Estate Agents Share Their Experience of Top Agent Magazine

Top Agent Magazine has proven to be an excellent marketing tool. I use my Top Agent cover feature in all of my listing presentations as well as on my website. I am impressed with the publication”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate agents in premier real estate publication Top Agent Magazine find their experience positive and valuable. Being invited to appear in the magazine is an honor, cementing their status as top producers.
— Sally Forster Jones
From beginning to end, their journey with the magazine is memorable and exciting. Valerie Fitzgerald writes, “Top Agent I feel showcases agents so positively and in an inspiring way for others. It shows that agents who work hard and become very successful are ‘accessible’ when many might think they aren’t. The writing is upbeat/real and tells a story each time someone reading it can learn something from. I have sent my articles out to my 15,000 person database and received great feedback from people all over the US and Europe. My articles have been a great addition to my branding! I thank you for including me in Top Agent!”
The marketing opportunities are endless, with Sally Forster Jones saying, “Top Agent Magazine has proven to be an excellent marketing tool for me. I use my Top Agent cover feature in all of my listing presentations as well as on my website. I have been impressed with the quality of the publication as well as its service.”
Agents utilize their feature stories to amplify their work, drawing attention to newly launched business ventures and future plans. REALTOR® Lorie Farley explains, “It was a huge honor to be interviewed, nominated and then chosen for the cover article of Top Agent Magazine Canada. The added exposure of myself as a Residential and Country Residential REALTOR® in Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia will help increase my personal branding for myself. This is a wonderful marketing tool with current and past clients. It is an excellent launch tool for social media. Thank you so much to the entire staff and all your hard work making this happen. Thanks once again for the opportunity, Top Agent Magazine.”
REALTORS® find their articles compelling and reflective of their brand and core values. Melody May says, “I feel very proud to have been selected to be featured in Top Agent Magazine. My article was well written and very on-point with my interview and I felt that my integrity, mission statement and goals were well conveyed. I am thrilled to be able to post this article on my website and through all my social media channels , and feel that it acts as a catalyst for making me want to continue achieving and reaching for the stars! It is truly an honor to be featured, and I admire the professionalism the staff has demonstrated from beginning to end. Thank you TOP AGENT MAGAZINE!”
Those featured feel that the magazine helps them stand out in today’s highly competitive market. James Wexler says, “I have been in the business for years and have sold hundreds of homes. However, it remains a challenge to find new prospects and convert new clients to listings and sales. The people at Top Agent designed a powerful tool that has made that process MUCH easier. My business exploded after the profile, it is an extremely effective tool to separate me from other agents.”
By promoting their feature stories on social media and online, agents connect with past and current clients, as well as vendors. Larry Tollen writes, “My experience with Top Agent magazine was from start to finish excellent. I felt the interviewer/writer did a wonderful job in terms of asking questions and then taking my answers and creating a well-written article that really captures the spirit of my team and I. The finished product is one that I could not be happier with. I have received numerous compliments from clients/customers and vendors/partners who have seen it, and I am featuring it prominently on all of my social media and Internet platforms. I have no doubts that it will be an extremely effective business tool for many years to come.”
As the leading real estate publication, covering market trends and top producers across the globe, Top Agent Magazine continues to provide endless value to its readers and featured agents.
