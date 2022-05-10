Héctor “Picky” Soto helps Puerto Rican athletes

The volleyball player joins the Celevideos company to help raise funds

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned volleyball player Héctor “Picky” Soto will help 10 Puerto Rican athletes to meet an important goal, through a special project that he will carry out in alliance with the Celevideos digital platform.

Through personalized videos, the former player of the Puerto Rico Men's National Volleyball Team will offer sports advice and special greetings to his followers. This initiative will be for a limited time as part of the first "Celevideos Charity" project.

“For me, it is very important to support athletes who are developing. Our career in this sport depends on those early years, so when I was asked to work on this project, I didn't hesitate,” said Soto.

Until Friday, May 20, the "Celevideos" platform will have personalized videos of the athlete available, in which he will offer very punctual advice about the sport. For only $45.00, parents, guardians, and even the athletes themselves will be able to access advice offered by this expert, aimed at improving their volleyball skills.

75% of the proceeds will go so that 10 Puerto Rican athletes from the “10 and Under” category of the Guaynabo Volleyball Academy can represent the island in a competition that will take place in the United States at the end of May and for which they need to raise $5,000 dollars.

Gabriela Rosario, marketing manager of "Celevideos", highlights that this is a unique opportunity for parents of young athletes to have access to information from experts in the country's sports community at a very affordable cost.

“When one enters everything that has to do with sports, the most evident is the participation of those parents who are always looking for a way for their children to take that step to the next level. It seems to me that an opportunity like this, in which a professional can directly offer advice, is something unique”, he says.

