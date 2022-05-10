Fifth plenum ends with consensus on corruption fight

VIETNAM, May 10 -

General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng speaks at the fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee which concluded in Hà Nội yesterday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded in Hà Nội on Tuesday, agreeing to accelerate the fight against corruption while also discussing the collective economy and Ukraine-Russian conflict issues.

Participants also discussed issues including the building of Party organisations and quality of Party members.

The Party Central Committee agreed with high consensus plans to establish provincial steering committees on anti-corruption, noting that this is a “timely and necessary” task.

If properly operated, these committees would make the fight against corruption stronger, more effective, and obtain more positive results, it stated.

Discussing the need to improve the quality of Party members, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said it was important to enhance the close relationship with the people and to consider the people as a solid foundation to build the Party and develop the quality of Party members.

He also emphasised the importance of developing and recruiting Party members, adding that they must not only be capable professionally but also qualified in terms of morality and lifestyles.

He said those who are not qualified to be members of the party must have their membership suspended.

The General Secretary also highlighted the roles of inspection, supervision and punishment in ensuring the transparency and trust of Party members and Party organisations among citizens.

He underlined the need for active preventive measures as well as the strict handling of the degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle as well as corruption and negative phenomena among members.

Regarding land policies, the General Secretary agreed on solutions and guidelines to continue to make reforms and improve the implementation of policies and regulations related to laws.

Participants also decided to amend and supplement the 2013 Land Law and related laws to tackle long-standing limitations and weaknesses on such issues as planning, land allocation, land lease, compensation and resettlement.

The committee highlighted the need to enhance the leadership of the Party, management of the State and strengthen the supervisory role of the Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations and the people as a whole to ensure the practicability of land laws and policies.

The participants also reviewed 20 years of work on continuing to reform, develop and improve the efficiency of the collective economy.

General Secretary Trọng underlined the need to develop and further improve the efficiency of the collective economy, considering this as a task of the whole Politburo.

He said the Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations and the Union of Cooperatives must closely coordinate in mobilising people to develop the collective economy.

During the meetings, participants also discussed the Ukraine-Russian conflict. They expressed their approval and appreciation of timely and proper policies of the Party and Government in response to the new and complicated developments in Ukraine and in the world.

It noted the importance of closely monitoring the situation, making forecasts about the developments and scenarios of the conflicts so Việt Nam can be proactive in responding to them in a timely, proper and effective manner while minimising the negative consequences.

The committee reaffirmed the principle that Việt Nam is willing to be a trusted and responsible friend and partner of all countries.

The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee lasted from May 4 to 10. VNS