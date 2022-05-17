Submit Release
GK3 Capital Earns Silver Medal, Joins Invesco and Prudential on the Podium

28th Annual FCS Portfolio Awards

Celebrating creative excellence in financial marketing and communications

GK3 Honored as One of the Nation’s “Best in Financial Marketing and Communications” at the Financial Communications Society Awards

Our mission is to help asset managers succeed at raising assets in a digital world. With GK3, boutique asset managers can compete with the largest firms in the industry.”
— John Gulino
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 5, more than 400 financial marketing professionals from over 80 companies gathered at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City for the 28th Annual Financial Communications Society Portfolio Awards. The black-tie gala drew financial industry insiders to celebrate the most creative financial marketing and communications leaders, including GK3 Capital. Winners were selected from a record 525 entries by a judging panel of 51 industry experts.

GK3 Capital earned a silver medal in the B2B Digital Collateral Category for its eBook, Asset Manager’s Guide to Growing Assets with Digital Advertising. “Our mission is to help asset managers succeed at raising assets in a digital world. We created this eBook to educate asset managers on how to harness the power of digital to strengthen distribution,” said John Gulino, GK3 Founder and CEO.

Alongside GK3 in the category, Invesco took gold and Prudential took Bronze. “With GK3, boutique asset managers can compete with the largest firms in the industry,” added Gulino.

Other members of the GK3 award-winning team included Rick Lake – Content Strategist, Tom Venner – Creative Director, and Mona Aly – Account Manager. Event sponsors included the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg, MarketWatch, Fox Business, and LinkedIn.

Download GK3’s winning eBook and learn how to elevate your digital fundraising.

John Gulino
GK3 Capital
GK3 Capital

GK3 Capital Earns Silver Medal, Joins Invesco and Prudential on the Podium

